The doubt of the benefit

President Duterte brought home $24 billion (P1.1 trillion) worth of investment pledges and credit facilities from China. Early Kung Hei Fat Choi to everyone!

An independent foreign policy should not be anti-US or anti-China. It should be pro-Filipino.

400 Chinese and 500 Filipino businessmen met in Beijing. Nothing lost in translation between Chinese and Chinoy businessmen except translating Mandarin to Hokkien and Cantonese. Not much difference as they will mostly talk about numbers. The language they both understand.

No, the rumor is not true that Pinoy fisher folk will be allowed to fish in our territory ONLY if they use China-made motors in their boats. Hope it’s not business with pressure?

Philippine President Duterte announces “separation” from the US. Is psychological incapacity enough reason? Who pays the alimony?

From Bloomberg: China’s Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co. agreed to consider setting up a stainless steel plant in the Philippines that could cost as much as $700 million, as part of a wider push to boost trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The state-owned firm will look at various resources projects in the Southeast Asian nation under a memorandum of understanding signed with Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc., the Philippine producer said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. Under the deal, signed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s state visit to China, Baiyin may also provide trade financing to Global Ferronickel’s Ipilan mine in Palawan province, it said.

– Interesting to hear DENR Secretary Gina Lopez’s view with her current audit of mining companies.

It is quite true that PRRD is part Chinese. Most of the time his speeches are sprinkled with Chinese words like “Yao-WA” and “Tang-NAH.”

Is it true that PPRD’s speeches are prepared this way? Script, adlib, adlib, adlib, adlib – script, adlib, adlib, adlib, adlib – script, adlib, adlib, adlib, adlib…

US and Chinese officials are both singing the same lyrics to Duterte: “I don’t know why you say goodbye, I say hello.”

Who won the 3rd US presidential debate? Simply depends on two things:

1. The network you’re watching.

2. Who you’re rooting for from the start.

Of course there’s nothing wrong with joint exploration. The only question is whose territory will be stipulated in the formal agreement? Theirs or ours?

Typhoons HAIMA and HAIYAN both start with the letter “H.” It is the same in Tagalog as well – “LAWIN” and “LOYANDA.”

Uber and Grab confirmed there are no policemen registered as drivers in their groups. They say they hire people, not animals.

Ahead of weather disturbances, over-preparation is better than anything less.

News: No work today. Seniors or retired citizens are advised to stay at home just like they do every day.

Ginebra is the biggest barangay in the country with its million residents. And it’s located in every province, city and municipality. Exempted from elections and sin tax, win or lose.

Running over protesters? To defend your vehicle from being taken away? Kill to protect police property? And your motto is “to serve and protect?” Prevent violence by being violent? And you deserve a salary increase?

The police vehicle used is not made by Singer sewing machine manufacturer … although it’s also capable of “atras-avante.”

A game show is in the pipeline as well. “Wheel of (Mis)Fortune.” Franklin Kho will host.

“Gulong ng Palad” will have a remake – “Gulong ng Pulis.” PO3 Franklin Kho will play the lead role himself.

Every time a super typhoon is coming, I wish all major dams start releasing water slowly ahead and not wait for an overflow. Aside from class suspension, all non-operational offices, private or public should be suspended as well so they can attend to their families. I wish all telcos double technical manpower deployment in the next three to four days to make quick repairs to restore vital communication facilities, which are crucial in search and rescue operations. Power grids and power distribution outlets should also be well-staffed for emergency repairs. Local government should evacuate residents near the coastlines for possible storm surge. School buildings should be kept open as temporary shelters for evacuees.

Additional traffic solutions: Suspend franchises of bus and taxi companies whose drivers get more traffic violations than others. Road courtesy and respect for traffic signs should be part of our education. Instill traffic discipline by suspending driver’s licenses for a month. Strictly no tricycles, pedicabs or pushcarts on EDSA.

Ours is the only country in the world where ambulances and fire trucks are immediately followed by private and public vehicles to take advantage of the speed and get ahead of others.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.