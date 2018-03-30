The end of the Goldilocks Economy?

The first use of the phrase “Goldilocks economy” is credited to David Shulman of Salomon Brothers who described it, in an article he wrote twenty-six years ago in March 1992, as an economy that is neither too hot nor too cold. In other words, a moderate economic growth environment that has low inflation. This allows a market-friendly monetary policy that in turn fosters consistent and gradual economic and financial market growth.

The Goldilocks reference comes from the children’s story and, like all fairy tales, it has to come to an end. In fact, The Economist in its October 2017 issue claimed that the economic optimism that had characterized the market for almost a generation peaked that month. The question in our mind is whether this is truly the end. Perhaps not but we should certainly prepare for a rough and volatile ride.

As a case in point, the local stock market officially entered a correction phase on March 20, with the index losing over 10 percent of its value from recent highs, as a similar downturn on Wall St. unnerved investors. The market recovered slightly the following day but ended the week in the red.

The general consensus, however, seems to be on the bright side.

In the recent Citi annual outlook, for instance, the bank reported that financial markets benefited from broadening economic expansion and low inflation last year. Key regional markets enjoyed synchronized earnings growth for the first time in seven years. This is significant as this general growth should allow global trade to expand and distribute prosperity, unless of course the noise about a likely trade war spooks the markets. Citi analysts expect a recovery in investment spending to accelerate and broaden across markets. These investments are expected to lift trade and industrial activity, potentially extending the business cycle. While they see selected investment opportunities amid healthy economic and earnings growth, they are watchful of potential risks and expect that returns will likely be more muted compared to 2017.

Kane Brenna of Goldman Sachs Asset Management supports this view as well and explains that as the global recovery broadens, equities — especially in emerging markets — could reach new highs while investors may want to be cautious on corporate and government bonds, among other assets, as interest rates start to move higher. In fact, their global outlook from this upward trend would benefit most products and the world economy would outperform most predictions. Their base prediction is 4 percent GDP growth this 2018, notably above consensus expectations from other economists and supported by still easy financial conditions and fiscal policy despite the fact that the US Fed recently raised rates.

Going back to the Citi outlook, it believes that the market’s response to political risks was relatively muted in 2017. The disconnect between the political and economic as well as financial performance is a potential risk from their standpoint, unless this causes a global recession, but most pundits do not see this happening. We have also not seen a synchronized and sustained sell-off in the financial markets in recent history. It is believed that attractively priced equity and bond markets can perform well for as long as the crisis is not systemic, allowing investors to reap benefits from regional diversification. This is important as the political risks are scattered globally, from the US pursuing significant changes in its trade relations including NAFTA and with China to the UK possibly failing to agree a transition deal for the time it exits the EU in spring 2018. The recent Italian election, though not overwhelmingly won by a majority vote, could still result in a Eurosceptical government or political instability. In the Middle East, tensions in Syria between Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel could escalate. This turmoil could cause oil prices to spike. Here in Asia, 2018 will be the first year of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s second term. His newly-appointed a central bank governor may also bring an unknown policy bias. Of course, how can one forget the geopolitical tensions in North Korea?

Recent events moving towards a dialogue with South Korea and possibly with President Trump himself could still avert the threat of war.

All these issues will be discussed in the forthcoming FINEX economic briefing scheduled on the last week of April. We have invited both local and regional economists who will be talking about how recent events in the global economy will affect your investments. We have also invited a government representative to talk to us about domestic policy developments. Join us to determine whether the three bears in the Goldilocks story are here to stay.

Ronald Goseco is currently EVP of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines