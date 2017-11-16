The eyes have it

Owndays

Owndays, the Japanese leader in optical design, infuses more style in eyewear and helps people achieve a fresh, new look every day with its limitless designs crafted by its talented roster of in-house designers. With over 1,500 different styles available, Owndays offers impressive variety and flexibility.

Exciting the fashion faithful more this holiday season, Owndays unveils its biggest branch yet at SM Megamall, further cementing its position as the largest optical shop in the country. The new and impressive 280-sqm floor space of Owndays SM Megamall reflects the unique, modern aesthetic of the brand, bringing in natural elements such as wood, trees and light to create a relaxing ambience.

Owndays infuses more fun and convenience into the process of getting your glasses by offering you a unique experience within their stores. Instead of the traditional setup with frames enclosed in glass shelves, Owndays gives you the liberty to try on all the frames with its open display.

Ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience, licensed optometrists are ready to assist you and Owndays’ state-of-the- art equipment makes sure that your lenses and frames are prepared in just 20 minutes. Delighting customers further, Owndays innovates with its simple price system – one price for specific sets.

Owndays has branches in Estancia Mall, Glorietta 2, Festival Mall, Robinsons Place Manila, The Landmark Trinoma, Uptown Mall, Robinsons Galleria and SM Megamall among others.