The Frailties of a Man

(Disclaimer: This narrative is a creative interpretation of real-life events, and thus contains fictional elements and other embellishments. No disrespect or harm is intended.)

(Author’s note: Apologies to Sen. Leila de Lima, but her now-famous utterance best fits this story, though in her case it showed her sheer courage in owning up to the essence of that statement. In contrast, this narrative depicts the pathos of a man who fought to the end his urge to admit his own frailities.)



THE start of February 2011 had been tumultuous for Miguel Monterey. Three days before, he was summoned by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to a hearing on its investigation into the plea bargain of former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Comptroller Conrado Gracio, who was charged with plunder by the Ombudsman in connection with the alleged massive embezzlement of military funds.

During the session, instead of being a resource person, Monterey became the subject of the investigation himself. A member of the panel, Sen. Joshua Hermosa, presented a witness, current AFP Comptroller Lt. Col.

Gio Rabal, who shocked everyone by accusing Monterey of receiving tens of millions of pesos as pabaon, or sendoff gift, when he retired as AFP chief of staff more than a decade ago.

“That’s not true!” Monterey fumed.

“Yes, it’s true, sir,” Rabal countered.

“Naging ganid ba ako sa inyo (Have I been selfish to you)?” Arcangel asked in a pained tone.

“Sa laki ng halaga, kinailangang ipa-convert namin iyon sa dollar para hindi masyadong maumbok sa pagdadala sa inyo (Because of the huge amount, we had to convert the peso bills into dollars for easier delivery to you),” the comptroller responded, his eyes fixed on Monterey.

Monterey was tongue-tied for a moment. From the corner of his eye, he noticed Hermosa eyeing him with a rage seemingly squeezed out of his innermost being. He wore a subtly fiendish smile.

Monterey shuddered inside.

All of a sudden, he was thrown into a stream of recollections—the massive rallies at the advent of the millennium, and thunderous voices and signs of varying sizes crying, “Tolu resign!”

He remembered how those upheavals led to that event at the EDSA Shrine, called EDSA 2. Among the hundreds of thousands of people who massed at the site were the political opportunists who broke away from President Marcelo Jose “Tolu” San Juan and were profusely expressing loyalty to his successor, Vice President Lualhati Macaraig, who was nervously awaiting her cue at the Linden Suites on San Miguel Avenue in Pasig City just a block away. After that cue was given, the lady then rushed to the shrine, where the throng hailed her as president. The chief justice of the Supreme Court perfected the classic political sleight of hand by administering the presidential oath of office to Lualhati.

Monterey snapped out of his reminiscences. He quickly noticed Hermosa keeping that fiendish smile on his lips, which now opened as though to let out one expectant magnificent delight: he had avenged himself.

The solon then glanced at Rabal, who responded with a very subtle nod.

Monterey knew it. He realized how Hermosa must have raged at the moment San Juan stepped down from Malacañang. The event led to Jose being convicted of plunder, a charge in which Hermosa believed he should not be guilty of.

Scanning the row of solons on the panel, Monterey eyes focused on one: Sen. Enrique Ponti Januario. The senator stared back at him. He cringed inside, knowing what Januario was conveying with that stare.

Monterey had served in vital posts in the Macaraig administration and had distinguished himself in them. For his latest assignment, however, he encountered problems of confirmation. Januario was an influential figure in the appointments commission, to the extent that his vote spelled the difference between confirmation and denial. So Arcangel thought it best to talk to the senator.

Now, to digress, politics is a field no different from showbiz: all show, no truth. For instance, on the issue of machismo, male movie idols are generally projected as icons of virility, but in the case of quite a few, they are completely the opposite.

One time, the late movie producer and director Salvador L. Roy cautioned an aspiring actor who was being groomed by the late movie director Noli B. Roque as a paradigm of macho: “Macho-chupa ka riyan.”

Then there was this matinee idol in the mid-1970s, another protégé of Roque, who was endlessly and lengthily parroted by the famed, late movie gossiper GG as the strange bedfellow of Senator O. In the many pieces JJ wrote on the escapades of Senator O and the matinee idol, he never mentioned the actor’s name.

But then he came, as if through the magic of montage, that fundamental art principle of cinema whereby shots otherwise unrelated to one another in both form and content come to make a cohesive unified whole, comprising a single theme, telling a completely independent story, when joined together in the moviola by the film editor: a very smart columnist who, in his own space in another publication, wrote, quite briefly and in a single time, something like: “When not shooting, Julio Hilaga spends time bonding with Sen. Sammie Oseña.”

The magic of montage. It takes a filmmaker to put it to good use.

NOW, to the story at hand. Januario could not have missed the discreet talk in the Senate grapevine that Monterey was such and such with such and such. When Monterey saw him that morning, the senator just felt this urge to know: Was he or was he not?

Not that Januario thought the issue was critical to confirming the appointment of Monterey to his latest post. It was just that if it were an itch, he wanted to scratch it.

“Just tell me,” Januario said. “Then your appointment will be OK.”

The teller of this tale, someone in the Senate beat, thought it decorous to stay away from the discussion, which took place in his presence. In fact, it was he whom Monterey had approached to intercede for him with Januario, which was why he was there. But though he stepped away, he couldn’t escape the urge to look from the distance he had repaired to.

The storyteller saw Monterey nodding submissively.

It was not correct when in the last Senate hearing, Sen. Augusto Trillo told to Monterey’s face these harsh words: “You have no dignity.”

On the contrary, Monterey had much, oh, much so much, of it. His final confirmation by the CA testified to this. That confirmation was given precisely at the expense of that dignity: The disclosure of what he would rather just keep private. It was enough that he lost that dignity to just one man: Januario.

But that was at the time he divulged his manly frailty. What transpired during the initial hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee indicated that his confession to Januario had not stopped at the solon’s ear. It had reached those of Hermosa, and God knows who else Januario had passed it on to. Wasn’t Trillo’s insult to Monterey already a preview of just what kind of damning he would get the next time around?

And that was what Monterey feared most about the committee hearing. It was not any different from any other Senate investigation—occasions crafted more as a forum for senators and the powers behind them to exact vengeance against people who have, in their view, done them wrong.

Monterey found himself complaining, if only to himself: “The corrupt system of pabaon, of which Rabal charged me, had been a tradition in the military long before I came into the picture. Why is it being raised only now? In my case? Because simply, I happen to have inflicted terrible political hurt to influential elements in the Blue Ribbon Committee.

“Those elements won’t stop at nothing to destroy me. They’ve destroyed my name. They’ve destroyed my career. And now they are dead set on destroying the very jewel of my God’s given being. No, I won’t let them. They think they cannot be stopped in carrying out my ultimate destruction by exposing what I really am. They are wrong. ‘Vengeance is mine,’ said the Lord.”

Monterey woke up very early that morning. This was to start off a train of unusual details in his daily routine. True, the second Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing was scheduled for the day, but at 10 in the morning. That’s hours before the time shown on the wall clock: 5 a.m. He nearly leapt from bed and proceeded to do his bathroom rituals. Right after, he took a hearty breakfast, prepared by his wife Anita, while nearly yelling instructions to his driver, his aide, and his son Marvin to better hurry up.

Marvin stepped out of his bedroom, still a bit drowsy.

“It’s not even six yet, Papa,” he said, rubbing his eyes.

“We will pass by your grandma first,” Monterey said, voracious with his meal.

“Again! You’ve been there last night.”

Monterey stared at Marvin for a moment. “After I die, would you have reason to feel enough of your visits to my grave?” he asked forebodingly.

Shortly after, Monterey finished dressing up. He made sure to take two things. One, a book by Donald Trump, Trump: The Art of the Deal; and two, a .45 pistol, which he checked for its load of bullets.

So now, here is how the events of February 7, 2011 played out if done in a montage:

An ambulance shoots out of the gates of a Parañaque memorial park, its siren blaring. It then speeds away, snaking into the vehicular traffic.

Monterey’s van doing the same in another sea of vehicles.

Inside the ambulance is the lifeless body of a man, barely recognizable under a blanket.

Inside his van, Monterey is quietly reading the Trump book in the back seat. Marvin sits by his side. The aide is with the driver, in the front passenger seat.

The ambulance speeds through the gates of a Parañaque hospital.

Monterey’s van speeds through the gates of the memorial park.

Monterey’s driver, aide, and Marvin rush in crescendo with terror-struck faces in across graves in the memorial park.

Doctors frantically administering CPR on the man yielded by the ambulance.

Monterey drops on his knees, setting the Trump book aside, then, as Marvin, the driver, and the aide wait by the now-parked van. He lets himself carried by torrents of memories.

The days of his early childhood. Monterey shunning the company of boys and enjoying playing games with girls. Donning girls’ panties instead of boys’ briefs. Ever enjoying the love and exquisite attention of his mother, whose lipstick he would put on his lips, along with the blush-on and the eye shade.

Through his high school days, he maintained companionship with girls, but can’t quite keep himself from betraying an increasing infatuation with handsome boys. At the Philippine Military Academy, he would secretly turn into jelly at the sight of rows of cadets bathing in all their naked glory. There were moments of fantasies, but in the pragmatism inherent in the realities of adult life, those fantasies would press on becoming real.

Has Monterey ever found occasions to turn those fantasies real himself?

Monterey breaks into a plaintive soliloquy inside: “So what if I did? So what if I continue to do so? How cruel of people! Despising me for doing the way God created me to do!”

Monterey grips his .45 with his left hand, cocks it, and points it to his heart. His face grows taut with grit.

“Damn you all, hypocrites! I have the right to be true!”

In the air, the heavens roar with a solitary gunbark.

Blood splatters on the marker of Monterey’s mother’s grave.

Monterey echoes his final melancholy: “Mama, all my life I wanted to be like you. Let me be with you.”

IF this were a movie, the scene would dissolve to visuals of what Monterey, a gifted singer, would be soulfully rendering: his favorite song, “What a Wonderful World”:

I see trees of green, red roses too

I see them bloom for me and you

And I think to myself what a wonderful world.

I see skies of blue and clouds of white

The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night

And I think to myself what a wonderful world.

The colors of the rainbow so pretty in the sky

Are also on the faces of people going by

I see friends shaking hands saying how do you do

They’re really saying I love you.

I hear babies crying, I watch them grow

They’ll learn much more than I’ll never know

And I think to myself what a wonderful world

Yes, I think to myself what a wonderful world.

And for a final directorial touch, the visuals interplay with a repeat of this beautiful, candid confession:

The days of his early childhood. Monterey shunning the company of boys and enjoying playing games with girls. Donning girls’ panties instead of boys’ briefs. Ever enjoying the love and exquisite attention of his mother, whose lipstick he would put on his lips, along with the blush-on and the eye shade.

Through his high school days, he maintained companionship with girls, but can’t quite keep himself from betraying an increasing infatuation with handsome boys. At the Philippine Military Academy, he would secretly turn into jelly at the sight of rows of cadets bathing in all their naked glory. There were moments of fantasies, but in the pragmatism inherent in the realities of adult life, those fantasies would press on becoming real.

What a wonderful world.