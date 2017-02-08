The freedom of Fureddo

Russian designer Anastasia Strugaleva empowers women with Asian-inspired clothing line

American singer Billy Joel described the “Modern Woman” in his hit song of the same title as someone who’s sleek, professional and confident. Russian lady Anastasia Strugaleva, whom The Manila Times met during her visit to the capital in January, is straight out of the six-time Grammy Award 1986 anthem.

It isn’t just about spot-on make up, her statement accessories or her no fuss hairstyle. Rather, she is the modern woman because of the way she carries herself in every way.

But even more impressively, Strugaleva, who could easily pass as a model, is a bonafide fashion designer with a degree in Finance.

With the mark of a true modern woman no longer that to be a stay-at-home wife and mother, the designer behind new fashion brand Fureddo shares in this exclusive interview with The Manila Times that another empowered woman pushed her to make the wise decision to get ahead in life.

“My mom, who has two degrees of her own, told me when I was younger that I have to study economy first to be able to work everywhere and earn money. Then I could take a second degree in whatever field I want,” the 27-year-old said.

This was exactly what she did as after earning her degree in Finance in Moscow, Stugaleva—who always had a passion for clothes—took fashion design at Fashion Design Institut in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Fast forward to present time, Strugaleva finds inspiration to make clothes for the mother she idolizes and the kind of woman she has become.

“I grew up in the Soviet Union when men were working and women were sitting at home and taking care of the family. But my mom is one of a kind because she had always been a businesswoman and I wanted to be like her,” the native of Moscow shared.

Stugaleva said the women of today are independent and can work if the want to thus they need to have clothes that befit their lifestyle.

“We work a lot, we drive our own cars, finish tasks in the office and on some nights meet in restaurants. It should be possible for us just to wear one dress in one day to do all the stuff that we have to do,” Strugaleva insisted.

Europe meets Asia

Another striking feature of Fureddo—a portmanteau of Strugaleva’s favorite Italian fashion house “Fendi” and the Japanese word “shurredo” which translates to “shred”—is found in its Asian influence, particularly the Japanese culture.

This aesthetic according to the designer all began in her sojourn to the Land of the Rising Sun. Her immersion in the Japanese capital, most especially the district of Harajuku, had her falling in love with the culture so much that the place became the main attraction of her design debut in Russia.

In October 2015, Fureddo was launched at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia no less. The designer, using pixel graphic technique, made her original prints by incorporating the Matryoshka, the Russian nesting dolls, and its Japanese counterpart Fukuruma and further combined them with other Japanese icons such as the adorable panda.

“After presenting my brand in Russia, I worked with a Korean designer in Seoul for six months where I became pretty sure I would stay in Asia. The region really has this feeling of freedom—you can explain yourself however you want. And I like the people, they are very open,” Strugaleva enthused.

Today, the designer is based in Vietnam where Fureddo’s main operations take place. Though still not at liberty to discuss the fine details, Strugaleva admitted her visit in the Philippines was an assessment on the possibility for Filipinos to have access to her brand.

As such, The Manila Times finally asked the young designer what she believes to be Fureddo’s edge to make it standout for fashionable Asians, Filipinos included.

“Aside from the fact that the quality of the fabric we use is very good, our brand is trying to make every woman free. They are free to play with my dress—make it more sporty by matching it with sneakers or more elegant by partnering with high heels. At the end of the day, that’s the key of Fureddo —freedom,” Sturgaleva ended.

For more information log on to www.fureddo.com.