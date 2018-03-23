The game’s only female player

In the face of the market’s continued erratic behavior, Pixiu, our newly added female player in the virtual stock trading challenge, appeared neither unperturbed nor undeterred to enter the market. She picked up several growth stocks, which are, at present, the subject of some speculative plays on the market.

Pixiu made a very good appeal to be given the chance to join the game, not only to represent women but also to (use her words) “help promote the idea to women, especially stay-at-home moms, that they could make a living out of trading on the Philippine stock market.”

While her statement of encouraging especially stay-at-home moms to trade might be arguable, her remark about the feasibility of “trading for a living” on the stock market is credible as it is also defensible.

From the success stories of market greats in the past and contemporary times, we can really “trade for a living” and/or “trade for the creation of wealth toward financial freedom” in the stock market.

To digress, revisiting the lives and success stories of these trading greats always served to keep my concentration and focus on my trades.

Their successes are all about focus and discipline from falling into the trap of dwelling into the terrible habit of concentrating on potential profits rather than equally preparing from possible losses.

To stress, the psychological makeup of the trader is extremely important. A trader is always confronted by the need to make quick decisions on short notices. To accomplish this – at the same time to keep things to your advantage – you need presence of mind.

This seems to be what Pixiu is exactly doing. After being informed and given the green light to play this week, she immediately submitted two “buy” orders for execution on Monday, March 19. These were to buy the following: 50,000 shares in Prime Orion Philippines, Inc. (POPI) at P3.24 per share and 20,000 shares in Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. (VLL).

POPI is a real estate and property development company; at the same time it is also into leasing of warehouses and selling non-life insurance. It is the holding company of Orion Land Inc. (OLI), which wholly owns Tutuban Properties, Inc., which, in turn, holds the lease and development rights over the commercially remunerative asset, Tutuban Center in downtown Divisoria.

On February 24, 2016, Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) acquired 51.06 percent of POPI’s capital stock. In particular, POPI is able to benefit from the expertise and resources of ALI and optimize the development of its property assets, especially Tutuban Center.

Pixiu is buying shares of POPI because since then, it has become “a high growth stock.” She also explained that, “new projects are in line and will be highlighted during its upcoming stockholders meeting on April 12, 2018.

“Technically it is near the end of its corrective wave cycle and is due to bounce,” she added.

However, as of this writing, at the close of trading on Wednesday, March 21, the price of POPI has fallen to P3.03.

* * *

VLL is engaged in the development of residential subdivisions and construction of housing and condominium units. It has six successfully branded, wholly owned subsidiaries that serve the “development and sale of residential lots and units, and residential high-rise condominiums, through its horizontal and vertical projects.” These are Brittany Corporation; Crown Asia Properties, Inc.; Vista Residences, Inc.; Camella Homes, Inc.; Communities Philippines, Inc.; and VLL International Inc.

The company owns 88.34 percent of Starmalls, Inc. This is VLL’s commercial asset that focuses on the development, leasing and management of shopping malls and commercial centers and hotel operations all over the Philippines. In addition, VLL also owns 100 percent of VLL International, Inc., incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

While these make VLL a big cap company and certainly not a speculative stock, if we are to listen to Pixiu, VLL is now the subject of speculative play, owing to talks about the company as a dark horse, and strong contender at that, as the country’s third telco player.

Yet, as of the close of trading on Wednesday, March 21, VLL was down sharply at P6.16 per share as the market tumbled.

Given a two-day slide in the market on Tuesday and Wednesday, below is the re-computed summary of investments and performance standings of the active players in the game as of the end of trading on March 21:

* * *

The following questions from some friends are quite outside my league but still certainly relevant to one who is involved in the pursuit of what is fair, just and true:

Is the homeowners’ association of a subdivision that has opened its facilities for use by non-resident parties (to obviously rely on public patronage to augment their finances) not committing an illegal act by imposing an onerous provision in their contracts, such as, for instance, making cash deposits or “bonds” (as they call it) no longer refundable if the non-resident party fails to collect two months after the event?

Next, didn’t the homeowners association set aside the rule when it released the prepared check for the refund when the non-resident party came to collect almost six months after the event? Then, because the non-resident party failed to deposit the check payment before the 180 days bank regulation period, does the homeowners association still have the legal right to deny the replacement of the check? Your legal input will be much appreciated.

* * *

I hope you are learning – and getting some valuable investing insights – from the output of the trading game. Watch out for the next review to learn how the players try to save and/or fortify the profitability of their investments.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. The writer’s e-mail address is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or at densomera@msn.com