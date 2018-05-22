The goal is to trade well and not to trade often

Once more, Week 11 of the virtual stock trading challenge did not only give us a continuing lesson on why good stock selection is a must and why frequent turnover is simply not enough to make you win to make money in your trading activities, but it also allowed us a chance to see how the concept should be applied more effectively.

We can see this from the trading play of the new leader for Week 11, namely, Play Hard, the youngest and most inexperienced contestant in the game.

His market entries were not necessarily based on technical methods of analysis but his stock selections were largely based on fundamental analysis. As he stated in his stock selection standards and investment goals, all are geared and hitched to the government’s “Build, Build, Build Program.”

He was not also very particular about the timing of his entry when the virtual stock trading challenge started on March 1. He did not hesitate to enter the market immediately. He seemed to have been taught by his father, who is a long-time fund manager in one of the local universal banks, that timing is relative and that random entry can be as good as any timing entries as long as the market remains active and sound.

While he did not hesitate to enter the market immediately when the trading game began, he was prudent enough to use only over 40 percent to his capital to test the market. But as he subsequently fine-tuned his investment portfolio, he slowly poured in more money.

In Week 2 (March 12 – 16, 2018) for instance, he opened a new position by buying Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) to add more stability to his investment portfolio. ALI is a dividend-paying stock and a market leader.

Play Hard also added more shares during Week 2 to his original position on Philex Energy Corporation (PXP) to ride on its high rate-of-return play as a popular speculative stock. However, he sold the same immediately, even at a loss, the following day realizing that with PXP’s price volatility, a larger exposure was just too much. It could totally endanger the stability and profitability mix of his investment portfolio.

He stayed low in the next two weeks, but in Week 5 (April 2 – 6, 2018), he again sprang into action. He added more shares to his positions in Eagle Cement Corporation (EAGLE), SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH), and EEI Corporation (EEI).

It was at this time, too, his investments in Metropolitan Bank& Trust Company (MBT) matured. MBT had a rights issue. The offer was one (1) rights share for every 3.976 shares held at the offer price of P75.00 per share.

The ex-rights date was set on March 16, while the rights issue period was set from March 22 to April 4.

MBT also declared earlier in March a cash dividend of P1.00 per share. Ex-dividend date was March 5; record date was set on March 8, and payment date was on March 16.

Play Hard came to know all about this information from reading regularly the newspapers that MBT was, then, among his first stock picks on March 1.

On Week 8 (April 23 – 27, 2018) he made additional critical trading moves. Play Hard disposed of all of his MRC stockholdings in an apparent plan to trim down his exposure to speculative stocks to only what was his already small position in PXP.

Play Hard tried, at the same time, to add more shares to his stockholdings in SMPH, EAGLE, MBT and EEI. His “Bid” prices were too low, except for EEI, in which he got an additional 2,000 shares.

Nevertheless, he succeeded in buying more shares of SMPH and MBT the following Week 9 (April 30 – May 4, 2018) and has since stayed on the sidelines.

So far, Pay Hard has a total of 21 trading orders only in 11 weeks. This is about 40 percent, or a little less than that of our most active and only female player, Pixiu, in her eight weeks of play, having entered the game only in the third week of the virtual stock trading challenge.

Of the 21 trading orders of Play Hard, five of these were “Not Done” and one was declared “Invalid” for lack of capital to fully cover the bill for the order.

New standings

Pixiu is the ideal stockbroker’s client. She buys and sells regularly, prodded mostly by her inclination to chart reading and price action studies to capture the twists and turns of the market, so to speak. As a result, she is forced into frequent turnovers.

As a result, too, her penchant for technical analysis has lured her to stocks with promising price plays but with irregular trading volumes. On the last three days of last week, for instance, she was unsuccessful in getting rid of her losing positions in low volume-trading MHC and ABG.

Due to this anomaly, she is now number five in the leaderboard, even behind Small Time Trader, who is far less active but with a more defined investment theme like that of Dondee Prime and HRB2015.

Table 1, below, shows the overall standings of the players in Week 11 (May 14 – 18, 2018): (See Table 1)

Bottom line

Week 11 turned out to be very instructive. It made us see the whole point of any trading move: That the objective of any trading move is but to make money or to preserve capital only.

More importantly, the “turnovers” should only be used to maximize or strengthen the winning mix of your investment theme, and not to purely find spreads. This seems to be the reason why Pixiu had been unsuccessful in taking back the number one spot in the leaderboard. She has been concentrating on earning spreads rather than on building her winning stock mix.

This is the reason why we are told that when trading, “The goal is to trade well and not to trade often.”

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net