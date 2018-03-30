The Good Friday crucifixion of ‘Ben Cristo’

CITY Of SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: “This year is my 32nd consecutive year to be crucified during Good Friday,” thus said Ruben Enaje during an interview at his house in Barangay San Pedro Cutud, here.

Enaje, also known as “Ben Cristo,” was 26 years old when he was first nailed on the cross to fulfill a vow he made after surviving a fall from a building where he worked as a painter. He vowed to be crucified for nine years after he survived the accident.

“I am very thankful to he Lord for being saved, that is why I made this vow,” Enaje said.

Enaje is the star of a passion play called the “Senakulo,” also known as the “Via Crucis.” The Senakulo, highlighted by the crucifixion, is held every Good Friday and ends in a man-made hill in Barangay San Pedro Cutud.

Enaje also renewed his vow for another nine years for the good health of his eldest daughter and again another nine years for the healing of his wife.

But in spite fulfilling his three vows, Enaje continues to be crucified saying they could not yet find his replacement since the one who will be selected must meet very high standards.

“You have to be a role model in the community. You must not have any vices like alcohol drinking or smoking.

You must be clean living. It is hard because people always look at you [as role model],” he said.

According to Enaje the city government will form a special committee to select his replacement.

This Good Friday, the City Tourism Office of San Fernando said at least 12 persons have registered to join the crucifixion – two in Barangay Santa Lucia, two in Barangay San Juan and eight in Cutud, including Enaje.

To date, Enaje still lives in a small old house in Cutud with his wife and four children. He said he is not being paid for what he is doing even by the city government. “If you will accept payment for it, why make a vow.”

Aside from being barangay (village) councilman in Cutud and accepts house painting jobs that come very rare. To augment his income, he opened a small sari-sari store in their house.

“But sometimes, there are people who come, especially the foreign media, to give small token,” Enaje added.

He said he also considering retirement since “I can still bear the pain but I can also feel that my body is already becoming weak.”

Tourist attraction

History says that in the late 16th century the Hispanic missionaries introduced the ritual of self-flagellation in the archipelago. Canon Diego de Leon first introduced the discipline in the islands of Panay.

Via Crucis, a Capampangan Senakulo authored by Ricardo Navarro, an amateur from San Pedro Cutud, was staged for the first time in 1955. When Navarro died he passed on the tradition and role of director to his son Rolando who subsequently passed it on to his grandson Allan.

In 1961, Arsenio (Artemio in some accounts) Anoza, a faith healer from Apalit town was crucified in Cutud at the climax of the Via Crucis, a first in the Philippines. To Anoza, crucifixion is a means to get closer to Christ.

According to Ching Pangilinan-Gonzales, City of San Fernando tourism officer, thousands of foreign and local tourist flock to the Senakulo site every year and some even volunteer to be crucified.

In 1992, Godelieve Rombaut, a 54-year-old Belgian woman participated in the Crucifixion in Cutud for her mother who was ill.

Then in 1996, Japanese Shinichiro Kaneko, became the first non-Christian to be crucified for the healing of his critically ill younger brother.

But in 1997, foreigners were banned from participating in the Good Friday rites.

A local priest tried but failed to totally ban the flagellation and crucifixion. Some Catholics frown to the practice saying it defeats the real essence of the Lenten season as the Senakulo has turned a tourism attraction. They said that some of those who volunteered to be nailed to the cross just wanted attention or fame.