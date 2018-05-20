The govt machine needs an overhaul

OVER the past few weeks, there have been a number of disturbing revelations from or about key government agencies that should have alarmed the public much more than they have. But the public is like a driver too distracted by her conversation with her passengers to notice that little red light that has appeared on the instrument panel, and is only to going to realize her government vehicle is in serious need of some corrective maintenance when it suddenly shudders to a halt in a cloud of steam at the side of the highway.

The signs of trouble began with the National Food Authority (NFA), and its surprise announcement last month that it had essentially run out of rice supplies. Maintaining a supply of the Philippines’ staple food is literally the only job the NFA has, so there was really no way to put any sort of positive spin on that news. A hastily-arranged import deal, shakeup of some of the top management, and reassignment of the agency back to the control of the Department of Agriculture were stopgap measures that avoided an immediate crisis, but for how long is anyone’s guess, since the NFA’s basic problems remain unsolved.

While there always have been accusations of corruption swirling around the NFA, they are not the real problem even if there is any basis for them, because even under ideal circumstances the NFA’s mission is logically impossible to carry out successfully. Through its statutory monopoly on rice importation, the agency is expected to maintain a fixed supply of rice, control farmgate prices to keep them high for the sake of rice farmers, and control retail prices to keep them as low as possible for the sake of consumers. Those things cannot all be done at the same time, and the current sorry financial state of the NFA tends to reflect that: As of the end of last year, the NFA’s debts accumulated since 2005 were an estimated P165 billion, and the agency continues to lose about P11 billion per year—which is actually closer to P16 billion, since it receives about P5 billion in operating subsidies from the government.

Next on the list of the government’s potentially defective or worn-out parts is the National Housing Authority (NHA), which attracted notice for all the wrong reasons when a poorly-built wooden footbridge in a housing project in Zamboanga collapsed under a party of visiting politicians, including the city’s mayor, a couple of congressmen, and officials from the NHA. The Important Personages were conducting an “ocular inspection” (because no one here ever just “looks at” something) of housing built for people displaced by the 2015 Zamboanga siege, after complaints that the project was overdue, over budget, and poorly built, and seemed to have most of their questions answered by being unceremoniously dumped into the polluted waterway.

In the wake of that incident, the NHA announced it had canceled the contracts on at least 20 bad projects and served notices of termination on almost three dozen contractors. That much was laudable, but it leaves the NHA in a difficult position; most of the defective projects, including a number for people made homeless by Typhoon Yolanda almost five years ago, are so bad that the only solution is to start over completely. Regardless of the remedial action needed—repair or replacement—the NHA has hinted that funding may be a problem, and is under a great deal of time pressure; most of the beneficiaries have already been waiting for three to five years for accommodations that should have been available in a matter of weeks or months.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) had attracted some attention due to the high profile scandal involving P60 million in advertising money paid by the agency to the TV production company owned by former DOT head Wanda Tulfo-Teo’s brothers. Teo’s ouster (along with her husband, who had been appointed to board seats in several DOT departments and sub-agencies) was just the tip of the iceberg, apparently. New management has uncovered signs that tens of millions of pesos (various stories peg the amounts at anywhere between P80 million and P300 million) have gone astray through the Tourism Promotion Board.

And in a late development, a major graft case was filed with the Ombudsman against former executives and board members of the Philippine Tourism Authority (which is now the Tourism Industry Enterprise Zone Authority, or Tieza), in connection with a joint venture between the PTA/Tieza and Manila Water Company to manage the water facilities on Boracay. Although the details are not exactly clear and the manner in which the complaint was written is somewhat awkward, the case essentially alleges that the PTA rigged the Boracay water concession in favor of the joint venture in exchange for a P60 million payment from the joint venture company to the PTA.

Finally, there is PhilHealth, which is perhaps the biggest mess of all in terms of the number of people affected, although the NFA may still outdo it in terms of financial losses. The government-run health insurance provider is facing questions over financial losses that inexplicably increased from about P250 million in 2016 to nearly P9 billion in 2017; something in excess of P4 billion in missing collections, and a similar amount in unpaid bills to hospitals and doctors; and allegations of misuse of travel and operating funds by PhilHealth management.

One way to look at these various issues, the way the “say something positive about President Duterte no matter what” perspective most thinking people disappointingly seem to have adopted would suggest, is that the anomalies might not have been exposed and opportunities to investigate them made available without the leadership the country now has. That perspective, however, indicates a certain tolerance for mediocrity that is neither smart nor unavoidable.

The government machinery, at least big parts of it, needs an overhaul, a comprehensive but swift examination of people, policies, and procedures, and the required repairs applied to those found to be broken or insufficient. One of the things that was appealing about electing a career mayor as president, especially to business people, is that it was presumed that the mayor would have a better practical understanding of how to manage and use a bureaucracy than other candidates whose main job experience was being wealthy. Unfortunately, that presumption seems to have been over-optimistic, at least so far. If all of these scandals predated the current administration—and some of them definitely do—then bringing them to light would have been praiseworthy if it had been done within Duterte’s first few months in office. Nearly a third of the way into his term, two years at the end of next month, one has to wonder why it has taken so long.

