‘The Greatest Show From Hyundai’ at 2018 MIAS

Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the Philippines’ official distributor of Hyundai passenger and commercial vehicles, is brought “The Greatest Show From Hyundai” to this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) from April 5 to 8 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

MIAS is the biggest motor show in the country, which serves as a venue both for car buyers and enthusiasts to witness the most-prized vehicles and latest technology from the country’s premiere auto makers.

Aside from participating in the MIAS, HARI is taking the chance to unveil “The Greatest Show From Hyundai,” a must-see spectacle held on April 5, the opening day of the MIAS. This was composed of a series of heart-stopping performances dedicated to Hyundai’s Four Great Acts: the all-new Hyundai Veloster, the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, and the new Hyundai Kona.

These models have never been seen in the country before.

The “Greatest Show From Hyundai” is HARI’s way of going beyond the conventional car shows, as well as staying true to HARI’s “Beats Per Minute” creative handle. By incorporating performances from the heart-thumping Korean Buganda drumbeaters, Douglas Nierras’ Powerdance, and even one of the country’s rock music pillars, Jett Pangan of The Dawn, “The Greatest Show From Hyundai” is set to welcome MIAS.

Event goers with a bang. These performances, aside from the pocket activities scheduled for the whole duration of the four-day auto show, surely made hearts beat faster with excitement since they were tailor-fit to let event goers further familiarize themselves with the different personas of Hyundai’s Four Great Acts.

To top it off, MIAS-exclusive discounts and freebies were offered to interested Hyundai car buyers, thus allowing them to pump up their drive and get more out of life.

HARI president and chief executive officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo graciously served as the key performer in the “Greatest Show From Hyundai” by introducing the Four Great Acts.

“We have gone beyond measuring the ‘Revolutions Per Minute,’ for this is the real revolution: to boost your ‘Beats Per Minute’ with excitement, to let you get more out of life, and to give more power to your very own beating heart,” she said.