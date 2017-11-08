The Habitat Heritage

Habitat, Europe’s iconic home design brand, has finally opened its first showroom in Manila.

Founded in London by the visionary designer Sir Terence Conran, Habitat has been setting the standard for practical, affordable, yet exquisitely-designed furniture and home accessories in Europe for over 50 years. With its headquarters and design studio now based in Paris, France, the brand has recently marked new milestones with franchises opened in multiple Asian cities.

Among the featured products in the showroom include furniture by the legendary architect Robert Mallet-Stevens, kitchenware designed by Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx, and other collaborations with some of Europe’s biggest design stars. Exclusive European-made furniture and décor created from Habitat’s own Design Studio also take the spotlight.

“We are happy to bring these elegant Habitat products to home design lovers in the Philippines,” said Habitat Manila director Walter Lim. “We feel that the brand is perfect for people who, like us, admire the casual chic lifestyles of Paris, London, Madrid, and other modern European cities.”

Habitat Manila is located at the 3rd Level of Abenson, beside The Ascott Residence, on the corner of 5th Avenue and 28th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Glorietta 3 in Makati, and U.P. Town Center in Quezon City. News, promos and product features are also posted on the /HabitatMNL Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on www.habitat.com.ph.

