The handicapped ‘Resistance’

ACROSS the globe, those opposed to authoritarianism have picked the word “resistance“ as their battle cry. The first to use it were the anti-Trumpers, who saw the rise of Trump as the harbinger of anti-democratic governance. The Republican Party cowardly acquiescence to Mr. Trump’s erratic professional and personal conduct as America’s 45th president has added to their nightmare.

In Hungary, Poland and Turkey, the adoption of “resistance“ as the operative word of the opposition coalitions followed. It was only recently that Senator Aquino first used the word in the Philippine political context, the name he gave to the nascent opposition ticket that he said would fight it out with the PDP-Laban candidates in the 2019 midterm elections.

PDP Laban versus the Resistance? If politics were a mere play of branding, that is what we will get as the top card in the 2019 polls. But here’s the thing. From the angle of pure nomenclature, there is not much that differentiates the two terms. The first means “Fight“ and the second means “Resist,” and in politics that means one and the same thing.

So, why is the party that stands for “Fight“ at odds with the party that means “Resist?” And what party is severely handicapped in the 2019 battle?

The provenance of the PDP-Laban, and all political junkies know this, was in the anti-Marcos resistance. It was led by a triumvirate – the late Monching Mitra, Peping Cojuangco and Nene Pimentel. The mainstream political leaders opposed to Marcos and outside of the Doy Laurel camp (Doy’s party was the Unido) coalesced into the PDP-Laban, and up-and-coming leaders like Jojo Binay were mere second- and third-tier personalities in the original PDP-Laban.

The PDP-Laban was the main political party that campaigned for the late Cory Aquino in the 1986 snap presidential election. Nene Pimentel was her close-in aide.

The early 21st century saw the PDP-Laban hit skid row and the joke was that Nene and Koko Pimentel were the only officers/members left. But that changed with the successful 2016 presidential campaign of Mr. Duterte. After Mr. Duterte assumed power, the PDP-Laban became the leader of the political coalition built around his presidency. The internet trolls of Mr. Duterte, or at least most of them, do not know the provenance of PDP-Laban, as history and geography are things they do not bother with.

The original party of their hated “yellows“ is now the political party that leads the coalition around Mr. Duterte. But that development is entirely unsurprising, given the usual convoluted twists and turns of political parties in the Philippine context.

The nascent opposition group under the broad heading of “The Resistance“ will have to accept that political annexations and appropriations have been made. It will have to accept the fact that the PDP-Laban is now synonymous with the coalition in support of Mr. Duterte.

On the second issue, the party representing the “Resistance“ will definitely be the severely handicapped group in the 2019 senatorial elections. Right now, the “Resistance“ will have to do battle with PDP-Laban in 2019 with “hope” as its only possible slogan. Realistically, under the current environment, the opposition, no matter how determined, is looking, at best, at a 10-2 result, with the PDP-Laban getting all the 10 seats. If elections were held today, only Senator Aquino and former senator Serge Osmeña, should the latter run under the “Resistance,“ are the only competitive candidates of the opposition.

All the polls say so. The fact that more than 50 percent of Filipinos who say they will vote in 2019 have made up their senatorial ballots adds to the nightmare of the political opposition .

What can change this grim political prospect for the political opposition in the 2019 senatorial elections? What scenario could unfold to change this 2019 of hopelessness?

Some in the PDP-Laban are purists and they are clamoring for a slate that will be dominated by DU30’s staunch supporters, regardless of the chances of winning. The ticket proposed by Speaker Alvarez is one such slate, and, yes, it is dominated by DU30 loyalists. The problem with the slate is this: it cancels out some of the senators up for reelection that dominate the Top Six of the candidates favored by voters in the many surveys.

Were Senator Poe, who is leading the surveys, to miss the final choices of the PDP-Laban leadership, she has to run under an accredited party and that would mean the opposition. Same with Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara, both on the Top 6 of most surveys. They will have to run under a major party – the opposition – should they fail to pass the criteria of the PDP-Laban. But would the PDP-Laban commit that grave tactical error?

A 20 to 25 percent drop in the trust, approval and appreciation rating of President Duterte will also be fatal to the chances of the PDP-Laban’s senatorial candidates. The development, right now, falls within the realm of wishful thinking and not reality.

Of course, there is still plenty of time between now and 2019. That, however, is hardly a comfort to the decimated political opposition. Mr. Roxas may run for senator and his barging into the winning slate of 12 – despite the odds – is more a yes than a no. Still, that would make three possible winners, a 9-3 for the PDP-Laban and that is hardly a lift to the spirit of the “Resistance.“