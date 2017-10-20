The happiest hour

Romulo Café put an international twist to the well-loved pulutan­—Filipino appetizers paired with alcoholic beverage—the way former general Carlos Romulo would in a special edition of “Happy Hour.”

Owners Sandie Romulo Squillantini, the general’s granddaughter, her husband Enzo Squillantini and their partner Ivy Almario gathered businessmen, loyal guests, foodies, members of the media to savor their sumptuous cocktails and Filipino-style Tapas.

Romulo Café went all out in promoting Filipino finger foods as a substitute to the usual Spanish Tapas while making the local pulutan­ a bit friendlier to their clienteles. A marvelous buffet spread of Filipino-style Tapas satiated their guests’ appetites, featuring delicacies such as Tinapa Rolls, Bangus Pate, Pata Tim with Bun, Pinoy Nachos, Kilawin, Fish and Squid Balls, Camaron Rebosado, Crispy Squid, Lechon Kawali Sisig, Vigan Longanisa Dumplings, and most-popular Chorizo and Relleno Empanaditas.

Inspired by the multifaceted life of Carlos Romulo, lineup of the signature drinks included Old General, A Foreign Affair, Spritzer Pulitzer, Imelda’s High Heels, Amor de Familia, and Dirty White Dove. Moreover, the Wine Warehouse Corporation, Stoli Vodka by Philippine Wine Merchants, and Don Papa Rum mixed cocktails with their splendid taste of branded wines.

Spotted during the evening were the Romulo clan headed by lawyer Ricardo “Dick” Romulo, Maritina Romulo, Mike and wife, Menchita, Raoul and wife Betty and soon-to-wed Claudia Squillantini with fiancé Gaston Perez de Tagle.

Also enjoying the night were Peng Perez de Tagle, Romulo Cafe partner and interior designer Ivy Almario and Yong Nieva, Margie Moran Floirendo, Eva Abesamis Koenigswater, Citoy Lopez, Imelda Avanceña, Marillu Batchelor, Cristina Bradner, Paris-based Ramon Bilbao, Fausto and Ane Preysler, Swedish Ambassador Harold Fries and wife Susan, Butch and Ginny de Guzman, Paul Campos, Arsenio and Lucille Locsin, Patrick and Chichi Lizot, Tammy and Dina Campos, Mulsy and Ola Regala, Reggie Puno, Allana Montelibano, Bill Luz and Agustin Montilla.