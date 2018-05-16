The heart of a charity worker

Evangeline “Vangie” Villegas, a social worker at the office of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan, understands the plight of patients who seek financial or medical assistance.

A single mother who struggled to support four children, including a child who had a heart illness, Vangie would always encounter angry patients during interviews but she has learned the art of handling them well. To calm them, she patiently encourages them to settle down and tells them that she is ready to listen to them.

“May mga pasyente ditong naninigaw, nagwawala. Minsan ang lakas ng boses rinig na rinig sa buong opisina.

‘Yun ang pinaka-ayoko sa lahat. Napapahiya talaga kami. Sinabi ko, ‘Sir kalma po kasi andito po tayo sa opisina’ (There are patients who would shout, and the entire office can hear them. That’s what I do not like, it’s embarrassing for us. So I tell them “please calm down we are in the office),” Vangie said.

In a day, Vangie interviews 40 to 50 patients a day.

“Some of them were from provinces, complaining the slow processing of their requests or would follow up their previous requests,” she said.

For the first quarter of 2018, the PCSO has catered to 120,356 beneficiaries of Individual Medical Assistance

Program (IMAP) and has already released P2.35 billion IMAP assistance, a 39.96 percent increase from the same period last year.

A native of Davao City, Vangie, 55, used to work as an airport supervisor in a concessionaire in one of the airline companies, but her salary was not enough to support her children, including her sick child who needed three vials a day for his treatment that time.

“Isang vial P5,900 ang presyo, three vials a day ang kailangan n’ya. Nung time na ‘yun naghahanap ako ng malalapitan, doon ako humingi ng tulong kay [then]Mayor Duterte, mayor pa s’ya ng Davao noon. ‘Di ko pa alam ‘yung PCSO noon. S’ya yung tumulong sa anak ko,” recalled Vangie, referring to President Rodrigo Duterte who gave assistance enough to buy six vials.

Sadly, her son died of heart enlargement at the age of 14 in 2006.

Vangie’s misfortunes didn’t end there. In 2014, their house was hit by fire. Devastated, she visited her relatives in Manila and took that as an opportunity to start over again with her children.

With the encouragement of a friend, Vangie, who has a degree of Bachelor of Science in Commerce, major in accounting, applied at the PCSO and she was immediately hired as a clerk.

She started by assisting social workers who were assessing patients. She prepared transmittals, answered e-mails, and handled phone calls.

When PCSO Chairman Jorge Corpuz and Balutan took over the agency, some of the experienced social workers under the previous administration resigned. Vangie decided to step forward and started entertaining patients seeking financial assistance and the rest is history.

Vangie’s tips

Vangie advises patients to submit complete requirements to avoid delays.

Upon submission of documentary requirements, the social worker will review the documents.

Requests for hospitalization expenses needs a personal letter to the general manager, original/certified true copy of medical abstract, signed by the doctor with license and PTR number, final hospital billing, endorsement from the hospital to accept PCSO guarantee letter, and photocopies of patient’s ID and immediate relative who will process the documents.

If a patient is discharged from the hospital and still has a remaining balance, a notarized promissory note is needed. Additional documents will be required for laboratory procedures, requests for chemo drugs or medicines, implant/prosthesis, and hemodialysis.