The helping hands of PCSO

Turning 84 this year, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) is still challenged to adapt to the modern times. Weathering forces, it must stand by its mandate – to provide services to the Filipino people.

At present, PCSO is under the leadership of General Manager Alexander Balutan, a retired Marine general, and Chairman Anselmo Simeon Pinili, a retired police general. Both are members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Matikas” Class of 1983.

“The year 2017 was great a year for PCSO and the Filipino people especially the indigents. This year we want to do more, bring PCSO closer to people in far-flung areas,” Balutan said.

The agency collected nearly P53 billion in revenues last year and served more than 415,000 patients nationwide under the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP).

One of the recipients was six-month-old Christian Llamas who was afflicted with hemophilia that afflicts mostly males.

Medical records show that hemophiliacs are prone to bleeding and bleed longer than normal because of the lack of proteins called factors that cause blood to clot. Thus, infusions are essential to prevent spontaneous bleeding.

“Ang hirap tanggapin nung una [It was hard to accept at first],” said Eldie, the infant’s mother.

Unfortunately, Christian’s two siblings – Miguel, 9 and Mathew, 5 – are also suffering the same medical condition. She said her children bleed twice a week and they should be treated with infusion of factor VIII (antihemophilic factor) which costs P4,800 per vial. That amounts to at least P192,000 a week for maintenance alone and could be more.

“Thankful po talaga ako sa PCSO kasi binigyan niya kami ng pag-asa. Nadudugtungan ang buhay ng mga anak ko dahil sa tulong na ipinagkakaloob nila sa amin [I am really thankful to the PCSO for giving us hope. They have extended the lives of my children because of the help they have given us],” Eldie said.

Ed Joy Mendiola, 29, a nurse who was suffering with nephropathy, also sought the help of PCSO.

She was diagnosed with the disease in March 2013 that stopped her to become an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW). When discovered, she had Stage 2 nephropathy, a fairly-common kidney disease that may hamper the kidneys’ ability to filter toxins in the blood. She had to have regular dialysis.

Mendiola needs 5000 IU of Recormon three times a week to raise her blood cell production from her current hemoglobin of 9 grams per deciliter to the normal level of 12.0-15.5 grams per deciliter. At P1,750 per injection, that amounts to P5,250 weekly, or P21,000 a month.

“Sobrang frustrated talaga ako kasi dapat aalis na ako for Dubai. Umiyak talaga ako nung nalaman ko [I was really frustrated because I was about to leave for Dubai. I really cried when I found out],” Mendiola recalled.

