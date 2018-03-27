The Holy Grail’s protectors on History

Cable’s History channel shines the prime time spotlight all Holy Week on the wealthiest and most powerful military order of the medieval ages, the Knights Templars who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most prized possession, the Holy Grail.

Every night at eight, until Black Saturday, March 31, the epic story of the armor-crunching, sword-swinging soldiers unfolds in a powerful series dubbed “Knightfall.”

Knightfall will kickoff approximately 200 years after the formation of the Knight Templar when the infamous Siege of Acre occurred and the city of Jerusalem fell.

The cast is comprised of Tom Cullen (“Downtown Abbey”), Simon Merrells (“Spartacus”) and Ed Stoppard (“The Pianist”).