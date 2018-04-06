The ICC, Ka Pepe and human rights

TODAY marks the ruby anniversary of the memorable April 6, 1978 “noise barrage,” after which the April 6 Liberation Movement was named. The intrepid movement, a client of MABINI, was necessary, but not sufficient, to stop the gross human rights violations then going on.

No sovereign country strictly needs the International Criminal Court (ICC) but its poor obscure powerless inhabitants may. To withdraw from it may be another manifestation of a world in decay, a big step in the wrong direction. During Martial Law, we needed Prez Jimmy Carter, Sen. John Kerry, State Assistant Secretary Pat Derian, et al., and Amnesty International to alleviate the plight of Marcosian human rights victims. We were more grateful than we could say for their “meddling,” in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights our country had helped forge.

Fulbright trailblazers

During Holy Week last, virtually no attention was given by media to the pioneer Hall of Famers during the Fulbright Philippines 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner – Reflections on 70 years of Excellence night, at the Manila Pen. The trailblazers were Angel C. Alcala, Bienvenido L. Lumbera, Bienvenido F. Nebres, S.J., Clare R. Baltazar, Napoleon V. Abueva, Abdulmari Asia Imao, Lucrecia R. Kasilag and Conchita M. Abad, in the order their names appeared in the program. Joey Cuisia was No. 2, Cora de la Paz-Bernardo was No. 3 and I was No. 6.

Thanks to Fulbright, I got to roam in the sacred precincts of Harvard Yard and in its law school in 1967-1968.

During the dark years, students there got to read about the great Filipino senator-lawyer from Batangas, whose 31st death anniversary we marked last February 27, thusly: “It is pertinent to recall the wise words of Jose Diokno in rejecting what he termed `currently fashionable justifications for authoritarianism in Asian developing countries.’ One [justification]is that Asian societies are authoritarian and paternalistic; that Asia’s hungry masses are too concerned with providing their families with food, clothing, and shelter, to concern themselves with civil liberties and political freedoms; that the Asian conception of freedom differs from that of the West; that, in short, Asians are not fit for human rights. [….This] is racist nonsense….Authoritarianism promotes repression, not development – repression that prevents meaningful change and preserves the structures of power and privilege….” Transnational Legal Transactions 445-46 (H. Steiner & D. Vagst, 1986).

The two authors were excellent team-teachers and I was lucky to have both. I am checking whether the quoted passage is carried in later editions. How we have fallen in the world’s esteem since 1986. We may fall even deeper now in that too many people have died since Digong won, and he is now petulantly trying to withdraw from the ICC.

Recto led the way

Justice Claro M. Recto used the term “human rights” in 1936; that, from where I sit, was the first recorded use of the term in local jurisprudence. He is very much a part of our tradition in the great lawyer interpretation of history. In an easement case, he said: “The evidence discloses that this passageway across the Hacienda `Begoña’ is the same one frequented by carabaos….Plaintiff intends not only to prohibit the defendants from using the road in question, but also from crossing the lands of the Hacienda ‘Begoña,’ also belonging to the plaintiff, where carabaos are allowed to roam. An act so shocking to the conscience, one is reminded, could only have been perpetrated during the feudal period when human rights were unmercifully sacrificed to property rights.” North Negros Sugar Co. v. Hidalgo,63 Phil. 664, 6.

We should arrest decay and feudalistic atavism and stay in the ICC.

In another human rights area, who speaks for the young children victimized in divorce? Or those still in the womb? No one in the Cabinet, in the House nor in the Senate speaks for them. Who speaks for the commuter who will miss Uber? Judge Learned Hand counseled that “[m]any people believe that possession of unchallenged economic power deadens initiative, discourages thrift and depresses energy; that immunity from competition is a narcotic, and rivalry is a stimulant to economic progress; that the spur of constant stress is necessary to counteract an inevitable disposition to let well enough alone.” United States v. Aluminum Co. of America, 148 F.2d 416, 427 (2d Cir. 1945). But Grab may grouse that monopoly was thrust upon it by market forces.

Silencing all opposition

More disturbing is the sorry attempt to silence all competition and opposition, jailing Sen. Leila de Lima, impeaching and “kenquoy-warrantoing” Chief Justice Meilou Sereno, ostracizing Rappler, Sonny Trillanes, et al., which could lead to a functional equivalent of a Jacksonian unanimity of the graveyard.

In the Kenquoy Warranto case, the SolGen raps CJ Meilou for not reporting income earned, expenses incurred, and taxes paid, required by Sec. 7 of R.A. 3019, the Tolentino anti-graft law of 1960.

May I repeat my challenge: If the Solgen can show me compliance by him, by any of his 17 assistants who signed the Kenquoy Warranto petition, or by any sitting or retired justice, I’ll eat it. Certainly, it cannot be an impeachable offense, if only given the massive noncompliance with a law more honored in the breach than in the observance. Not enough jails to house all violators.

All these many years, I have kept asking my studes to produce proof of compliance with Sec. 7 of R.A. 3019 (not Sec. 8 of R.A. 6713), by anyone among the million and a half in the civil service — in vain.

Can anyone in the supernumerary Presidential Anti-Crime Commish show his compliance with Sec. 7 of R.A. 3019? (And I have my doubt as to whether the Prez could create such an office, the task really of our pusillanimous meow-meow or bow-wow-wow Congress, with its obsolescent power of the purse.)

To hold the CJ liable under the SolGen’s theory is to find oneself liable.

And I maintain that any Justice who has openly shown animosity to CJ Sereno cannot sit in judgment in her case, egregiously failing the Caesar’s wife test in inhibition or recusation, routinely and repeatedly counselled by the Supreme Court.

“Above suspicion“ is the operative term, to maintain the rule of law. Unaware that a quo warranto petition would be lodged, certain innocent Justices have talked too much and the only honorable course to take now is to recuse themselves, that CJ Meilou may have a sporting chance. They cannot judge their own cause. Credibility and legitimacy matter.

They answer to their conscience and to history.

Leaky SC

Let the impeachment trial go through. The sub judice rule of silence should apply to the senator-judges, used to mischievous play-by-play announcement long before all the evidence is in, but not to the public, in this political exercise, not litigation with its accepted limitation that no one observes hereabouts anyway. No premature ejac seen in Fire!Ready!Aim! congressional hearings.

And the Supreme Court leaks like a sieve. You wanna know what the SC will do? Subscribe to the best paper in town and read enterprising 16th Justice Jomar Canlas. Talaga pong hindi bulaang propeta. His mobility in the SC’s sacred precincts is legendary.

A leaky SC inhibits and stifles free and robust discussion and the taksil leaker(s) should be the one(s) impeached.

Recall the “Vision for the Philippine Judiciary” emblazoned on court walls: “A judiciary that is independent, effective and efficient, and worthy of public trust and confidence.”