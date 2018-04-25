Most people usually spend majority of their time indoors because most of their daily activities take place inside homes and other establishments. Since the majority of people’s daily routines are done indoors, the atmosphere inside homes and establishments has a great impact on the health and safety of the population.

Proper ventilation is critical to one’s comfort and safety because it prevents air pollutants from affecting the health of the occupants. In addition, having proper airflow inside a home or establishment can remove any unwanted odors as well as maintain the health and safety of its dwellers.

Most homes and establishments have ventilation in the form of extractor fans, natural open vents, black box vents, etc. that will provide the proper air flow inside their buildings or homes. Unfortunately, not many people understand the importance of proper ventilation and tend to block them because they assume that more vents means more drafts indoors. But there are some key reasons as to why proper ventilation is regarded as necessary inside an establishment.

One is that proper ventilation reduces condensation. If there is not enough airflow inside the home, condensation builds up inside and will eventually lead to the production of mold or a damp atmosphere. Damp conditions as well as the presence of molds can cause health issues such as allergic reactions and respiratory problems for the occupants. This can be avoided by improving ventilation, warming the walls through insulation techniques and dehumidification. For most establishments, additional vents will greatly reduce any condensation problems.

Another key reason is that proper airflow promptly removes unwanted odors from indoors as well as provides a proper room condition for gas stoves, boilers and fuel-induced equipment to properly burn. If vents are blocked off, the air in the room will be used up and lead to suffocation. For example, cooking inside a home without proper ventilation will leave the smoke from the stove trapped so that it lingers within the room. The people present can develop respiratory problems or suffocate immediately due to lack of oxygen in the air because the air will be rife with carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide which are present in smoke. Ventilation is therefore important to regulate airflow and rid it of unwanted odors within a home or an establishment.

Aside from regulating airflow and indoor conditions, having proper ventilation can prevent rot. For homes or establishments with suspended timber floors, ground level vents that allow the air to circulate around the floorboards helps prevent the wood from getting damp through condensation and then eventually rotting.

Lastly, proper ventilation helps improve health as well as comfort inside a workspace. When people are confined in an enclosed space, the area can become hot and stuffy. A ventilated room is more comfortable because of the regulation of air that will induce a more productive workplace. Moreover, indoor air pollution matched with bad ventilation can lead to several health problems like headaches, allergies, asthma, rashes and sinusitis—all of which can be avoided by installing a proper ventilation system.

The lesson to be learned here is that property owners should be aware of the ventilation conditions in their property and to check that the vents are sited correctly, sufficient, and in good working order.