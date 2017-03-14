The industry has spoken

“Worldbex 2017 shall continue this winning tradition of converging markets of the construction industry in conducive venues where effective and lasting business connections are established.”

Charlie Liu

Chairman

Philippine Wood Producers Association

“Worldbex redefined the future and development of various industries involved in the trade show by offering innovative trends, practices, and measures significant to the industry and professionals.”

Joebe Panhilason

National President

The Institute of Integrated Electrical

Engineers of the Philippines, Inc.

“It is no surprise that Worldbex is dubbed as the trendsetter, world class and an effective platform for showcasing groundbreaking services, technologies, and latest products and innovations that help our industry move forward.”

Arturo Cenal

President

Society of Philippine Electrotechnical

Constructors and Suppliers Inc.

“Worldbex gathers the crucial elements of the Philippine Construction Industry, highlighting manufacturers and vendors of building materials and equipment of international standards.”

Arch. Guillermo Hisancha

National President

United Architects of the Philippines

“Worldbex has been a venue for practitioners in the building and construction industry to come together to share new learnings and highlight the latest products and technologies, gathering over 500 exhibiting companies making it Asia’s most attended construction exposition.”

Arch. Abelardo Tolentino Jr.

Architectural Center Club, Inc.

“With the widely acknowledged economic multiplier effects of real estate and construction activities, this sector of the industry has been indubitably a major catalyst for national growth and development.“

Charlie Gorayeb

National President

Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations, Inc.

“Industry stakeholders must be regularly updated on the latest trends and innovations in construction materials, equipment and processes and these are provided by international exposition like Worldbex.”

Angel Ngu

President

Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc.

“Worldbex has played a major role in highlighting the contribution of the booming construction sector to the growth of the Philippine economy.”

Abraham Ng Sinco

President

Marble Association of the Philippines

“Worldbex develops its relevant strategies, boosting local economy, advancing for the future and setting business connections worldwide.”

Stephen Wong

President

Philippine association of Electrical Industries Inc.

“Worldbex is one in championing the importance of sustainable, green design and construction practices.”

Eric Estonido

President

Philippine Association of Landscape Architects

“PAPM are as excited as ever to meet and interact with the various players in the Building and Construction Industries during Worldbex 2017”

Bernard Legarda

President

Philippine Association of Paint Manufacturers

“PHILGBC welcomes initiatives such as Worldbex that allows people to come together and witness the latest market innovations, technologies, products and services that are instrumental for building sustainable and greener environments for people.”

Christopher de la Cruz

Chief Executive Officer

Philippine Green Building Council

“Worldbex has continuously proven to be on the top of the list for serving the community with its wealth of design ideas and innovative construction materials.”

Henry Lee

President

Philippine Hardware Foundation Inc.

“Twenty-two years is a feat – a beautiful reward for all the sweat, labor and love poured into this creation now called Worldbex.”

Arch. Delfin Viola, FPIA

National President

Philippine Institute of Architects