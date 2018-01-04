THE ‘IT’ GIRL

Tommy X Gigi Hadid Barbie

Tommy Hilfiger and Barbie recently came together for the special edition TommyXGigi Barbie, which was created in the likeness of international supermodel and “It” girl, Gigi Hadid. Donning chic Tommy Hilfiger apparel, the new Barbie is sure to delight fans and fashionistas of all ages.

The Gigi Hadid Barbie doll will be available on tommy.com and Barbie.com, at select Tommy Hilfiger flagship stores in London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam and New York City, and with select retailers globally.