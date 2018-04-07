The Kawhi Saga

For the first time in 18 years, the San Antonio Spurs will not reach 50 wins in an NBA regular season. In those 18 seasons, the Spurs reached the playoffs winning five championships in the process. This incredible professional sports record speaks of a strong culture of winning and consistency. That may end very soon.

Throughout this season, the Spurs have been plagued by injuries to key players such as veterans Rudy Gay, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. The Spurs have been struggling all season long and have had to depend on 32-year old LaMarcus Aldridge to get wins. The ageing Spurs are definitely feeling the absence of their superstar Kawhi Leonard whose highly-publicized quad injury has been a mystery.

Leonard missed the first 27 games, played for nine games, and was then listed “out indefinitely” since January. Before the All-Star break in February, Leonard went to New York for a second opinion with his own team of doctors. He has been cleared to play by San Antonio’s medical staff in early March but did not return to action.

This triggered a player’s only meeting about two weeks ago where team leaders’ Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili confronted Kawhi as to when he would be returning to the court. The Spurs urged Leonard to return and help them in their playoff push but the latter told his teammates that he wasn’t confident enough to play despite being cleared.

Recently, coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard is continuing his rehab in New York with his own team of doctors and he was uncertain when the superstar forward and “his group” will clear him to play.

The fact that Leonard has his own team of doctors working on his rehab instead of San Antonio’s medical staff may signify the fact that he no longer trusts the staff. This has fueled speculation that San Antonio may have misdiagnosed his injury which has resulted in a longer recovery period. If so, this doesn’t bode well for Kawhi’s continued stay in the team. This level of mistrust between both sides can only get worse especially if San Antonio falls in the playoff standings.

I honestly believe that Kawhi has played his last game with the Spurs and forces a trade. He is still under contract for one more year and set to earn $20.1 million. San Antonio is still the best landing spot for Kawhi since the team can offer him a five-year supermax contract above $200 million.

However, his defiance has been noted by the Spurs head shed and if it continues, they are likely to move Kawhi since this is a team that is obsessed with a no-nonsense culture.

Already, the vultures are circling and asking if Kawhi is available for trades. He has very high value since he is, arguably, the best two-way player in the league, a former Best Defensive Player of Year awardee, and is always an MVP candidate. At 26 years old, any team that will acquire him will get him at his physical and athletic peak. Expect him to be in a new uniform next season.

raffyrledesma@yahoo.com