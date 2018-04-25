The Kuwait conundrum

IT’s important to remember that while the Kuwaiti government appears to be hopping mad about the latest incident involving a Philippine embassy “rapid reaction team” that rescued alleged abused Filipino domestic helpers in Kuwait, the Kuwaitis have not left the negotiating table. That’s right: the hammering out of a historic memorandum of agreement between the two countries regarding the welfare and treatment of Filipino workers in Kuwait, according to both sides, continues – and both predict it will be signed once it is completed.

Why is this significant? Because, if the leaked videos regarding the controversial rescue were really deal-breakers, the first response of the Kuwaitis would be to walk away from the talks. But they haven’t, which speaks volumes of the delicate dance of diplomacy both countries are performing to resolve this ticklish issue.

It is no secret that the Philippines has so far enjoyed the upper hand in the negotiations, which were the direct result of the discovery of the frozen body of domestic worker Joanna Demafelis in a freezer one year after she was apparently abused by the Arab (but not Kuwaiti) couple that employed her. The subsequent unilateral ban on new deployment of Filipino domestics to Kuwait ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte was the expected result of that incident. While it is doubtful if any Philippine administration would have acted as quickly as Duterte did, the populist president in Manila could not have been acting in character if he hadn’t issued the directive when he did.

The Kuwaitis, who knew they would suffer dislocation at home if Filipino domestics were repatriated, realized they had to do more than just actively pursue Demafelis’ killers, which they did. They had to start negotiating to give better terms for their Filipino workers, like granting such basic demands as the end to the confiscation of their migrant workers’ passports and cellular telephones.

It is impossible for the Kuwaitis not to be aware of the longtime abuses their citizens have perpetrated on their migrant househelp. While most Arabs treat their womenfolk badly, after all, they regularly treat their hired help worse; regional culture may allow this sort of institutionalized abuse, but Arabs cannot claim moral authority for allowing it.

Then came reports that Philippine embassy personnel, in organized fashion, staged the rescue of domestics who wanted to be freed from abusive employers. Some sectors of Kuwaiti society quickly called the incident a violation of their country’s sovereignty and local laws, though it was never made clear what these statutes were.

The Philippine ambassador to Kuwait was summoned and supposedly reprimanded. The Kuwait parliament demanded the envoy’s expulsion and two unnamed Filipino nationals were reportedly arrested for urging their compatriots to flee their own employers.

It sounded like a tense situation overall. But why weren’t there any real sanctions or diplomatic repercussions, like the Kuwaitis abandoning the ongoing negotiations?

The reason could be found in Davao City, where Duterte met the Kuwaiti ambassador to the Philippines. According to reports from the presidential guest house in the southern city, Duterte had cordial and fruitful talks with the ambassador, which is diplomat-speak for real, substantial negotiations away from the noise in Kuwait City.

In other words, Duterte and the ambassador were saying that both understood that Kuwaiti authorities should be allowed to play to their domestic audience, which has received nothing but embarrassment since the Demafelis debacle. The more substantive, long-term discussions, like those on the drafting of an agreement on the treatment of OFWs in Kuwait, remain untouched by the necessary political noise being generated in the Middle East.

And it is important to understand, as well, that the repercussions of what is now going on in Kuwait have an impact throughout the region that employs by far the biggest number of Filipinos. It is reasonable to expect that Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, to name just one, are very intently observing the developments between Kuwait and the Philippines, with a view towards applying any lessons in their own localities.

* * *

The broader view must include how the crafting of an independent foreign policy, which includes a comprehensive policy on Filipino migrant workers, is certainly going to encounter many more problems like the ones now buffeting our relations with Kuwait. But Duterte cannot help but continue what he has started, which is to put the welfare of Filipinos wherever they are first and foremost in charting the country’s course, independently and without regard for what traditional allies and former patrons may think or say.

Besides, for far too long, our migrant workers have suffered from neglect by their own government, viewed only as generators of hard cash in the form of remittances and as nuisances when they suffer abuse and exploitation.

As the Kuwait controversy has taught us, our migrant workers do have the power to move foreign governments, even if their own treats them as second-class citizens. Right now, although Kuwait will never admit it, their people cannot bear to lose their Filipino domestics and will (surprise, surprise) even offer them better terms if that will keep them from leaving.

It also bears noting that Filipinos here and abroad are solidly behind this government’s actions in Kuwait, as evidenced by the lack of the usual noise from the usual suspects in the Philippine political opposition. If these professional carpers and critics are silent, you just know that they are afraid to get burned by being perceived to be taking the side of the foreign abusers of our migrant workers.

I’d trust Duterte to do what’s right in his dealings with the Kuwaitis here. I’m sure he will not sell out his countrymen or ignore them when they are in distress.