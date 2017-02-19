The lie is cast

In the movie world, a sequel is usually made when it strikes gold in the box office. In the political scene, a sequel to failed accusations must serve another purpose to a man who is notorious for stretching his neck out in front of TV cameras and radio microphones. This senator had been trying to do a Lazarus to wild accusations so often that he might earn a place in the Guinness book of world record as “Mr. Rehash.”

* * *

Mutinies that flopped, accusations that the late General Angelo Reyes was the man behind comptroller Carlos Garcia, misrepresenting PH foreign policy on China, presenting and herding a damaged DDS witness that flopped, unsupported exposés on Binay bank accounts allegedly proxied by his friends, naming a former president as a symbol of corruption extremely blind to well-recorded decisions of the courts and now a revival of Duterte bank accounts, coming from a rejected VP candidate aspirant in DU30’s ticket. Makes me wonder why we stupidly pick up this man’s tab to finance his wild exploits at the Senate.

* * *

Cayetano calls Trillanes “Kuryente King.” No, Meralco is not interested in employing him after his term expires.

* * *

De Lima: “I have long prepared myself to be the first political prisoner under this regime.” Political? And we all thought it was a drug-related crime. Are all heinous crimes now “political?”

* * *

Senator Trillanes is celebrating Easter Sunday too early. “The Resurrection” is still on April 16.

* * *

Malampaya maintenance work completed – DOE. Secretary Al Cusi is one of the few cabinet members who gets the job done quietly.

* * *

De Lima expects arrest on Monday next week. When she was the DOJ secretary, she always managed to serve it on a Friday so suspects or respondents will be deprived of corresponding legal actions. Happy Monday to everyone.

* * *

Duterte to De Lima on drug cases: Face the music. The president must be expecting her to sing a portion of Sinatra’s My Way lyrics “And now the end is near…”

* * *

De Lima lashes at “indictive policy.” Six years ago, she, the Ombudsman and her Boss were accused of the same thing. Short memory?

* * *

News: Duterte fires back, tags Trillanes bandit. A “Rebel Hoodlum?”

* * *

In three separate complaints, the Justice Department accused De Lima of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which penalizes the sale and trade of illegal drugs, and for violating Section 28 of RA 9165, which pertains to criminal liability of government officials and employees.

Slapped with 3 cases, as they say in Filipino, “mag-asawang sampal plus one.”

* * *

The P50 million wasn’t a bribe, Sombero insisted; it was “goodwill money.” He wasn’t serving in any capacity as a middleman; he was merely “liaising” between the two groups. His pocket dictionary and Thesaurus must be newly printed.

* * *

Sombero was wearing a “sombrero” when he testified at the Senate. The committee noticed that the other hat was terribly missing.

* * *

Never heard so much lies from so many people in one day. Yet, it looks like the missing link is out of the picture. In Pilipino, “tila hindi man lang na-bolJACK ang negosyanteng gustong makaLAMang.”

* * *

The new sequel of “Dirty Dancing” is in the pipeline. Jack Lam, Al Argosino, Wally Sombero, Michael Robles, Jose Calima will play the roles as themselves. Jointly produced by “Peramount Pictures” and “20th Century Fix.”

* * *

We have to accept that there are people who can lie “naturally” or without blinking. These are really gifted creations who c convince you that there are 12 planets in our solar system instead of nine.

* * *

I always say that these hearings are important. Live broadcast can uncover new trails and new dots that can be connected. One can see the facial expressions, body language, that can betray the easy way people can lie or when cornered. Otherwise the public will never know what will transpire inside offices of investigating agencies or even inside courtrooms. No, it is not a waste of time or money. Hundreds of millions are involved and sourcing new evidence and possible new testimonies are vital when these issues or cases are litigated in courts. An added bonus is that one can sense the political leanings of those who are throwing the questions.

* * *

As Senator Richard wittingly Gordon said, the BI bribery scandal is a case of entrapment vs. entrapment.

* * *

While the members of the committee are convinced that it was an extortion case on the part of the two former deputy immigration commissioners Argosino and Robles, Gordon said they still have to get some details to firmly establish that it was also the case for Calima and his group.

* * *

“300 BIR employees resign after crackdown on corruption.” I have a feeling that the public wants more. Most especially those stationed in local government units. A top to bottom shakedown is indeed very timely.

* * *

The best lens for street photography?

Petapixel says and I agree, that most prefer prime lenses for urban photographs and I think I can say most photographers would as well. Prime lenses have a fixed focal, they cannot zoom, instead you just have to get closer or further away to adjust your frame and composition. This has its limitations (at times frustrations) but also many benefits. Fixed focal lenses are usually smaller and lighter than their zooming counterparts since they have fewer elements that make them ideal if you wish to reduce the bulk of your equipment.

Prime lenses are generally sharper and optically superior by the simplicity of their design. There are no moving elements and fewer layers of glass than in zooms, therefore light gets to the sensor with less degradation.

Often they’ll be faster lenses allowing for wider aperture (sometimes as far as f0.95) whereas many zooms are limited to f2.8.

The benefit of this is a much shallower depth of field than you’d get with zooms, (ideal for street portraits) as the shallow depth of field isolates the subject.

Another key benefit is the possibility to shoot handheld in low light without having to jack up the ISO resulting in lower image quality or slow down the shutter too dramatically resulting in unwanted motion blur.

Should I use a 35mm or 50mm for shooting in the streets? Opinions are divided and as with everything, it is a matter of taste. In fact, it isn’t just limited to 35 or 50, as some well-respected street photographers experiment with other focal lengths for a less conventional look.

There you go camera lovers.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.