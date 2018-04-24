The limits of the political rights of non-citizens

2nd of 5 parts

WHEN it developed in the 17th and 18th centuries, the power to exclude or expel non-citizens was widely recognized but seldom used. Territorial sovereignty as essentially the power to exclude springs from legislations and jurisprudence responding to anti-immigrant sentiments by the end of the 19th century.

Prior to this, not much of a difference existed between the freedom of movement of citizens and non-citizens. Immigration policies were lenient. However, before the century ended, xenophobia dashed this era of leniency in mobility.

Prompted by nationalism and protectionism, governments began systematically denying admission to certain non-citizens that belong to ethnic minority groups that were deemed to be economic threats. For England, these were the Jews. For the United States, Canada and Australia, it was the Chinese. Laws restricting Chinese immigration were passed in these three countries, heralded by the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882) of the US.

The validity of the Chinese Exclusion Act was challenged in the US Supreme Court case Chae Chan Ping v. United States (1899). The case involved Chae Chan Ping, subject of the Emperor of China, who lived and worked in California. After he visited China in 1875, he was prevented from returning to San Francisco after the Act was passed. The court confirmed the validity of the Act and advanced the doctrine of territorial sovereignty as essentially the power to exclude non-citizens: “Jurisdiction over its own territory to that extent is an incident of every independent nation. It is a part of its independence. If it could not exclude aliens it would be to that extent subject to the control of another power.”

Highly influenced by the surge of nationalist sentiments, this jurisprudence elevated the power to exclude non-citizens from a historically contingent feature of territorial sovereignty to an essential part of a nation’s independence. By the turn of the century, jurists and international law experts adopted this view.

By the end of the 19th century, the Tillett case (1899) affirmed the right of states to exclude non-citizens—this time the focus wasn’t to restrict their economic but their political activities. The case is an arbitration proceeding brought by the United Kingdom against Belgium after the latter expelled from its territory Ben Tillet, a British citizen who wanted “to address a public meeting in furtherance of the cause of trade unionism.” Siding with Belgium, the arbitral court confirmed that sovereign states have the right to limit the political activities of non-citizens.

More and more, restricting the political activities of non-citizens has become a legitimate exercise of the power to exclude. “As far as international law is concerned,” international legal scholar AC Evans noted in The Political Status of Aliens in International Law, Municipal Law, and European Community Law, “a state may restrict the political activity of aliens by expelling those who engage in such activity.”

In both the 1928 Havana Convention on Aliens and The Bustamante Code, non-citizens have no political rights. That non-citizens should refrain from engaging in political activities in another country is even proclaimed as a duty in the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man (1948): “It is the duty of every person to refrain from taking part in political activities, that, according to law, are reserved exclusively to the citizens of the state in which he is an alien.”

Across the Atlantic, Article 16 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) states that the articles guaranteeing freedom of expression (Article 10), freedom of peaceful assembly (Article 11), and freedom from discrimination (Article 14) cannot “be regarded as preventing the High Contracting Parties from imposing restrictions on the political activity of aliens.” It took the Council of Europe 37 years since the adoption of the ECHR to ensure equality between citizens and non-citizens in terms of political participation rights, at a local level. In 1992, the council adopted the Convention on the Participation of Foreigners in Public Life at Local Level. However, the convention falls short of guaranteeing equal political participation rights to all non-citizens; it only addresses the rights of resident non-citizens.

Even Article 13 of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights recognizes the right of states to expel non-citizens from their territories, even if they are lawfully there.

The right to restrict the political activities of non-citizens is also enshrined in different constitutions. The constitutions of Costa Rica, Georgia, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Sweden, Turkey and Vanuatu restrict the political activities of non-citizens.

Baroness Elles, the former Special Rapporteur of the sub-commission on the prevention of discrimination and the protection of minorities, implicates territorial sovereignty as the rationale behind restricting the political activities of non-citizens: “On the principle that aliens remain under the personal jurisdiction of their state of nationality and interference by an alien in the internal affairs of a country is incompatible with the sovereignty of states, the political activities of aliens may be restricted.”

However, this sovereign right isn’t absolute. From the beginning of the 20th century, there have been initiatives restraining territorial sovereignty. These initiatives may be Liliputian compared to the giant principle of territorial sovereignty, but nonetheless they can restrain the prowess of this giant.

