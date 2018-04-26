The limits of the political rights of non-citizens

Third of 5 parts

AT the beginning of the 20th century, three international arbitral cases involving Venezuela emphasized that the right to exclude non-citizens for their political activities can’t be arbitrarily exercised: the Paquet, Boffolo and Maal cases.

The Paquet case (1903) was brought by Belgium against Venezuela on behalf of its citizen, Noberto Paquet.

Paquet and his wife were not allowed to enter Venezuela in 1902. The Boffolo case (1903) was between Italy and Venezuela. The latter expelled Gennaro Boffolo, an Italian subject who published a newspaper article deemed critical of the Venezuelan judiciary, and another article recommending people to read the socialist paper El Obrero. And the Maal case concerned a Dutch citizen that Venezuela had arrested and expelled on suspicion of “being a conspirator” against the government. While under arrest, he was subjected to undignified treatment: he was stripped naked and exposed to the ridicule of bystanders.

These cases showed that there’s “a rightful exercise” of the power to exclude. They suggested several conditions for expelling non-citizens for political reasons; all of them emphasized that the manner of expulsion shouldn’t be inhumane and that the country should provide reasons for the expulsion.

These arbitral cases found that Venezuela exercised its power to exclude arbitrarily. Nonetheless, they didn’t deny but strengthened the notion that this power is inherent in every state; and that, as the Maal case affirmed, states “may exercise large discretionary powers” in determining whether a non-citizen can be expelled or excluded.

After World War 2, though, the power to exclude non-citizens remains an attribute of state sovereignty, a new standard of evaluating the rightful exercise of this power emerged: international human rights conventions. The relevant convention in this issue is the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

So, does the ICCPR allow individuals to take part in the political life of a country where they are not citizens?

Interpreting the ICCPR using the teleological method, i.e. interpreting the ICCPR in light of its object and purpose, one may be inclined to say yes. The object and purpose of the ICCPR, some might argue, is to guarantee the civil and political rights enunciated in the covenant for all individuals, except when the right is explicitly guaranteed to citizens.

David Weissbrodt, the former Special Rapporteur on the rights of non-citizens, takes this position. The ICCPR only permits distinctions between citizens and non-citizens on, Weissbrodt argued, “two categories of rights: political rights explicitly guaranteed to citizens; and freedom of movement.” Hence, when it comes to political communication rights, such as freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, citizens and non-citizens are on equal footing.

However, a contextual analysis of the ICCPR reveals a different story. The drafters of the ICCPR seemed to have an understanding that citizens and non-citizens don’t share equal political rights, whatever they might be. This is reflected in the travaux preparatoires (preparatory documents) of the ICCPR related to the right against discrimination (Article 26 of the ICCPR).

During the discussion on the status of non-citizens, there was a proposal to change the phrase “to guarantee to all persons…” to “citizens.” However, this was withdrawn because “…it was generally felt that neither the denial of certain civil or political rights to aliens, nor the nationalization of foreign property under certain conditions, constituted discrimination within the meaning of article [26].” Thus, when countries signed the ICCPR, they were under the impression that certain civil and political rights can be denied to non-citizens.

Furthermore, human rights treaties relating to certain groups of non-citizens, such as the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees (1950), Convention Relating to the Status of Stateless Persons (1954), and International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (1990), cast doubt on the notion that full political participation of non-citizens in non-electoral politics is guaranteed.

If individuals have the right to participate in the political life of countries where they are not citizens, why then do these conventions not reflect this?

Among these human rights treaties, only that on migrant workers provides some political participation rights. Nonetheless, it doesn’t have any article on the right of peaceful assembly. Freedom of expression might be suggested to be covering it; but when one analyzes the text of this right, it doesn’t seem to cover protests and demonstrations.

This right, the article says, “shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art or through any other media of their choice.” However, the right to participate in trade unions may allow for freedom of assembly, if the assembly is an “activity of trade unions and of any other associations.” This is a very limited exercise of the right of assembly, and only guarantees it to migrant workers and members of their families and not to all non-citizens.

Nonetheless, there’s an international instrument, though lacking the force of a convention, that may support the proposition that non-citizens could enjoy non-electoral political participation rights: the Declaration on the Human Rights of Individuals Who are Not Nationals of the Country in which They Live (1985).

E-mail: sass@forthemotherland.net

Website: www.forthemotherland.net

FB: @forthemotherlandph