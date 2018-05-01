The limits of the political rights of non-citizens

Fourth of 5 parts

THE “Declaration on the Human Rights of Individuals Who are Not Nationals of the Country in which They Live” (1985) has two significant features.

First, it has a more nuanced understanding of non-citizens. It divides non-citizens into two general groups: non-resident non-citizens and resident non-citizens. According to the declaration, all non-citizens enjoy the political participation rights of expression and peaceful assembly (Article 5.2). However, the right to join associations is only reserved for resident non-citizens (Article 8.1.b).

Another feature of the declaration is how it requires the balancing of state sovereignty and rights of non-citizens. Just like the arbitral cases discussed in the preceding chapter, this declaration is an attempt to shape the rightful exercise of sovereign power.

Before articulating the rights of non-citizens, it pays respect to one of the powers flowing from territorial sovereignty: the right to legislate and apply that legislation to any person within its territory. Article 4 declares that non-citizens “shall observe the laws of the State in which they reside or are present and regard with respect the customs and traditions of the people of that State.”

Then before enunciating political participation rights, Article 5 (2) declares that these rights can be restricted as long as the restriction is “…prescribed by law and which are necessary in a democratic society to protect national security, public safety, public order, public health or morals or the right rights and freedom of others, and which are consistent with the other rights recognized in the relevant international instruments and those set forth in this Declaration…”

This implies that foreigners have to respect the immigration policy of the Philippines, which restricts the political activities of non-citizens, but the Philippines cannot apply this restriction arbitrarily.

The Philippines needs to justify that restricting the participation of non-citizens in a specific political activity satisfies the conditions for permissible restrictions in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). Let’s take for example the right of peaceful assembly.

The reasoning above entails determining whether the demonstration a non-citizen joined can be subjected to citizenship restriction. Not all assemblies covered by the right of peaceful assembly can be subjected to this kind of restriction. This is because, in general, the right is a public right. A public right doesn’t have any citizenship requirements. Thus, in general, when states make a distinction between citizens and non-citizens in the exercise of the right of peaceful assembly, this distinction may be considered discrimination under Article 26 of the ICCPR.

However, the right of peaceful assembly can be considered a political right, hence can be denied to non-citizens, “depending on the purpose of the [assembly],” as international legal scholar Carmen Tiburcio stressed in The Human Rights of Aliens Under International and Comparative Law.

Thus, this requires evaluating the purpose of the demonstration in order to determine whether it is a political activity that can be restricted to non-citizens. The evaluation process can be gleaned from the decision of United Nations Human Rights Committee (HRC) on Karakurt v. Austria (2002).

Mümtaz Karakurt was a Turkish citizen living and working in Austria. After Karakurt was elected into the work-council of the Association for the Support of Foreigners, his colleague filed a case to strip him of his elected position because he was not an Austrian citizen. The Linz Regional Court ruled against Karakurt, citing the Industrial Relations Act, which requires members of work-councils to be citizens. The Austrian Supreme Court upheld the ruling. Karakurt filed a complaint in the HRC, alleging that in using the Act against him, the Austrian courts violated his right against discrimination guaranteed under Article 26 of the ICCPR.

In its defense, Austria argued that this case has to be decided not solely on the basis of Article 26 but “in conjunction with Article 25, as the right to be elected to work-councils is a political right to conduct public affairs under Article 25.” By making this link, Austria’s application of the Act against Karakurt is justified because Article 25 is only guaranteed to citizens.

However, the HRC found no such link. Being elected in a private company’s work-council, the HRC reasoned, is not related to the “participation in the public political life of the nation.” Thus, the distinction between citizens and non-citizens isn’t reasonable in this particular case.

Emerging from this decision is the process of evaluating whether the distinction between citizens and non-citizens can be made in the application of certain rights. This process rests on establishing a link between the right being exercised and the right protected by Article 25.

In the language of the article, Article 25 is “the right to take part in the conduct of public affairs,” which the HRC articulates as “the right to participation in the public political life of the nation.” To establish this link, the purpose of the activity being protected by the right being linked to Article 25 has to be determined; and this determination has to be done on a case by case basis, as HRC notes, “it is necessary to judge every case on its own facts.”

