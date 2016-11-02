The lipstick special

Pucker up to the season’s latest trends

If there’s one cosmetic women can’t do without, it’s the almighty lipstick. She can forget the eyeshadow, the eyeliner or even her blush; but to leave the house without a touch of moisture and a little color on the puckers will make her look—and feel—definitely make her feel drab, unfeminine, and incomplete the whole day through.

And so as the busiest season of the year nears ever so quickly—meaning less time for beautifying—finding out the latest trends in lipsticks becomes imperative.

After all, even if you only need to rush from errand to errand in preparation for Christmas, you’d better do it with pretty two lips, at least, because you’ll never know who you may run into. Always be prepared to speak, smile and smack with perfect puckers. So today, let The Manila Times get you ready to do just that.

The power of red

Women have come a long way in their quest for the best red lipstick—and this is not only true for beauty junkies.

Every woman loves this shade so much that red lipstick has become a universal weapon to instantly create sultry and memorable looks for different occasions. Moreover, the color is associated with strength, passion, confidence, glamour, motivation, and yes, the Holiday season.

The thing is, there are still women of all ages who are unsure—and almost shy—to pucker up in red. For Max Factor, this is a no-no, as women who stay away from red lipstick are missing out on looking good big time.

With every woman in mind, the global cosmetic company launched a new collection of red lipsticks, aptly dubbed the “Marilyn Monroe.” Its Philippine unveiling was held at the Zalora Pop-up Store in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, where celebrity makeup artist Bobby Carlos was on hand to guide women on the kind of red the suits them shared that as long as you feel comfortable with the red you are wearing, there is nothing wrong with it.

“It’s very difficult for a non-red wearer to wear red lipstick because red in general is very overpowering. But remember, in makeup you can be very experimental. When you want to see a different side of yourself, going red, even just on your lips will do the trick,” he explained.

“All you need to do is to find the kind of red that suits you, that you’ll feel comfortable wearing, and that will do something for you in a positive way.”

Going into specifics on how to wear red, Carlos used Max Factor’s four new shades of red that were formulated for different complexions.

“The Marilyn Ruby Red is a gorgeous true red shade inspired by Marilyn and her iconic red lips for those who are simply confident in scarlet; Marilyn Sunset Red is a beautiful burnt orange, red shade that suited for those with warm or olive skin tones; Marilyn Berry, compliments pale skin tones with its blue undertones; and Marilyn Cabernet, a rich, deep red has purple undertones for darker skin complexions.”

Matte to last

Another lipstick trend that will never go out of style is the matte lipstick. What is sure to change over time, however, are formulations of this textured lipstick, to make it smoother on the lips, and more outstanding in color.

Such is the latest lipstick trend from Maybelline New York, launched in the Philippines in time for the new fashion season. Dubbed “Vivid Matte Lipsticks by Color Sensational,” the range is infused with bold saturated pigments plus honey nectar to give a creamier touch and vividly sensational color finish.

“We feel that every woman needs at least one shade in her makeup stash that will make her feel more beautiful, and most importantly, confident,” said product manager Kat Diaz. “With five new Vivid Matte Lipstick shades, enjoy more vivid red, pink and plum shades to play with. All you have to do is choose a shade, wear it and flaunt it.”