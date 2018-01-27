The long wait

The title of this week’s column does not refer to waiting for the appointment of the new administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina); someone has already been named to the post. Rather, it’s about the pending maritime issues and concerns that need to be addressed, but continue to be dismissed as unimportant, or worse, ignored. This may not necessarily be Marina’s fault, although I consider it a primary stakeholder in their resolution.

Below are some of those issues, not necessarily in order of importance:

1. The draft bill on the implementation of the International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, 1978 as amended (Marpol). The Philippines acceded to the convention in 2001, more than 20 years after the pact came into effect. One of the obligations of state parties to the convention is to transpose its provisions into national laws and regulations. However, the Philippines is yet to enact a single one.

2. Talks on reviewing and updating the Philippine Merchant Marine Rules and Regulations (PMMRR) date back to more than 10 years. The need to do so becomes important as more maritime regulatory issuances were made and there is a need to put these together to ensure coherence.

At the same time, there is also a need to close the gap in maritime safety regulations. Conflicting regulations—or the lack of them—create confusion in their implementation and provide a good excuse for non-compliance by those supposed to be covered. It could serve as an avenue for corruption.

3. Formulation of the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP), launched in June 2017. Consultations with stakeholders were infrequently held among industry sectors, and progress on the plan’s completion is still being awaited. Sectoral challenges have been articulated and proposed solutions submitted. The MIDP is to provide the government an action plan. In the meantime, certain initiatives could already start.

4. Review and revision of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10635, designating “Marina as the single maritime administration for the implementation of the STCW Convention.” The many challenges in implementing the convention are rooted in the flawed formulation of the IRR, which focused on formulating detailed technical procedures and regulations, instead of clearly defining Marina as the country’s single maritime administration.

5. Progress on the initiative to re-admeasure all domestic ships. Putting things in order in the maritime industry should start with something as basic as the proper measurement of the country’s merchant fleet.

6. Putting up a strategy framework for the Philippines to optimize the opportunities offered by strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) cooperation. Industry stakeholders have expressed interest in participating in the regional sea transport network as they wait for clear policy direction on the matter.

This list is not exclusive, as each item carries other concerns. These include the IMO whitelist and the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) audit, both related to the implementation of the STCW convention. Any adverse finding by both IMO and EMSA could affect the deployment of Filipino seafarers to ships trading in international waters.

While waiting for the designated Marina administrator to assume office, those into whose hands specific sectoral functions fall must attend to these urgent issues. It’s a tough order.