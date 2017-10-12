THE LUXE OF NUXE

Nuxe

The best things in life come in threes! The Nuxe Prodigieuse Parfum skincare gift set contains the three cult favorites, all with the iconic fragrance of Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse. The Prodigieux Le Parfum is a heady sensuous feminine fragrance, which combines the feel, warmth and freshness of warm sand with notes of orange flowers, magnolia and vanilla. The Prodigieux Shower Oil, on the other hand, cleanses and leaves a satin shimmery finish, while the Prodigieux Beautifying Scented Body Lotion contains touches of precious botanical oils: camellia, argan, sweet almond, macadamia, hazelnut and borage.

Nuxe is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.