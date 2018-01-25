The Making of a Birder

When I was a child, all I knew was there were just two kinds of birds that you’ll normally spot flying around a typical neighborhood – the maya and the kalapati (dove). Chicken was just chicken to me and not even a bird. And I’m sure I am not the only one!

My fascination over avian creatures was sparked when I joined Haribon’s “Birds in the City” campaign in 2017, wherein ordinary citizens like me could help in counting urban birds.

During the birdwatch in UP Diliman, I was pleasantly surprised to see different kinds of beautiful bird species

immediately around us that I never knew existed.

One bird that caught my attention was the White-collared Kingfisher, the first one that I recorded that morning. It is a small bright blue bird with a white collar across its neck and a long beak. It makes a very high pitched and loud bird call which sounds like an Aack-Accccck!

Inside the lagoon, we recorded more like the Pied Fantail, Coppersmith Barbet, Crested Myna, Black-naped Oriole and a lot other feathered creatures that I sure heard but did not see. David Quimpo, a Haribon wildlife researcher who led the activity, seemed to know all their names and the places where to find them.

Through the activity, I began to understand and appreciate the advocacy of “keeping common birds common.” That day also marked my own journey as a rookie birder!

Since then, each time I went out for fieldwork (eg Cebu, Agusan del Sur, Zamboanga Peninsula), I would find the time for my new-found hobby after an assigned task. Using my camera, I was able to take snapshots of the colorful Olive-backed sunbird, the mohawk Yellow-vented bulbul and the Red turtle dove, which I only hear from a Christmas carol! Even in our barangay (village), I have found myself paying attention to trees, trying to identify birds I saw perched and flying, and being sensitive to the different bird calls whenever I go out for a stroll.

Last November, I took part in a migratory birdwatching activity called the Wader Watch in Las Piňas-Paraňaque Critical Habitat and Eco-tourism Area (LPPCHEA) – also led by Haribon. We went to a place called the Freedom Island which was said to be the last wetland in that area, therefore the only remaining feeding and resting stop in the metro to thousands of migratory birds such as the Great Egret, Little Egret and Whiskered Tern.

Still during the migratory season, Haribon led another birdwatching activity on January 20 of this year in the Candaba, Pampanga, wetlands. The main agenda was to search for the Black-faced Spoonbill which hasn’t been spotted for the last two years. Haribon joins the Asian Waterbird Census annually to keep track of the waterbirds’ population that they said has been declining yearly.

With the majestic Mount Arayat as the backdrop, we recorded a total of 37 species of migratory birds and some familiar local birds. I was thrilled to lay eyes on and photograph new species that I saw for the first time or what is called a “lifer” in the birdwatching parlance. The lifers joining my growing collection included the Grey Heron, Striated Grassbird and Blue-tailed Bee-eater, to name a few.

Among my new discoveries, the Wandering Whistling-duck got me hooked the most because of its unique bird call and the challenging task to spot them as they sit calmly on a small pool of water amongst a larger blanket of thick water lilies. Most of the time, they were seen flying as they could get easily disturbed by the slightest human movement.

While the whole experience was fun and meaningful, our team failed to spot the elusive Black-faced Spoonbill. Bird experts say that migratory birds are getting fewer in the recent years due to habitat destruction or conversion into housing facilities and plantations as in the case of Candaba.

For this reason, groups like the Haribon Foundation have taken on the silent task, but louder advocacy, to monitor and conserve birds and their homes (like tree planting and coastal clean up activities).

The call is clear: It is high time that we take part in conserving these homes that we share together.

DEXTER P. GAMBOA