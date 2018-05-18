The Manila Times is Rotary Club of Manila’s newspaper of the year

The Manila Times bagged this year’s national newspaper of the year award from the Rotary Club of Manila (RCM). It was the first award given by the prestigious organization to the publication after 52 years.

Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd, president and chief executive officer of The Manila Times, received the award in a ceremony held at New World Hotel in Makati City on Thursday.

“I am glad that we have come full circle during our 120th year,” Ang said, noting that the The Manila Times was the first recipient of the award, which began in 1967.

The Rotary Club of Manila Journalism Awards is well-regarded for upholding the Fourth Estate as a bastion of democracy in the Philippines. This year’s awarding ceremony coincided with the Rotary Club of Manila’s centennial anniversary.

The other awardees for print were Iris Gonzales of The Philippine Star (female business reporter of the year), Edu Punay of The Philippine Star (male reporter of the year), Marichu Villanueva of The Philippine Star (opinion writer of the year), Philippine Panorama (lifestyle magazine of the year), Ben Jason Tesiorna of Sun Star Davao (regional male reporter of the year) and Edge Davao (regional newspaper of the year).

For radio, the winners included Rosemaria Anna Diaboro of dxAB, ABS-CBN Davao (regional female broadcaster of the year), Annalisa Burgis of ANC (regional female broadcaster of the year) and James Galay of dxAB, ABS-CBN Davao (regional male broadcaster of the year).

The Rotary Club also awarded Rowena Salvacion of dzBB, GMA 7 (radio female broadcaster of the year), Vic de Leon Lima of dzMM, ABS-CBN (radio male broadcaster of the year) and DZEC (radio station of the year).

ABS-CBN won television station of the year award after sweeping all categories, while Joseph Morong won the journalist of the year award.

The RCM also gave a special award to Manuel Mogato of Reuters Manila Bureau for winning the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting with his colleagues in the international news agency Claire Baldwin and Andrew R. C. Marshal.