The Manila Times named Outstanding Newspaper

The Manila Times, the oldest English-language daily in the country, was named Outstanding Newspaper by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) in ceremonies led by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

The Times was recognized during the VACC’s 18th anniversary rites held in Malacañang.

The award was received by Times President and Executive Editor Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd from Duterte, with VACC founder Dante Jimenez and Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd as witnesses.

Also present in Malacañang was Times Chairman Emeritus Dante Ang.

Others in the VACC honor roll included GMA Network for Outstanding Television Station; Mel Tiangco, Mike Enriquez and Vicky Morales of GMA Network for Outstanding TV News Anchors; 24 Oras of GMA Network for Outstanding News Program; Carlo Mateo of DZBB for Outstanding Radio Field Reporter, Hall of Fame; Dominic Almelor of ABS-CBN for Outstanding TV News Reporter;

The Supreme Court for Outstanding Anti-Corruption Campaign; former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario for Outstanding Government Official, National Level; and Philippine National Police chief Ronald de la Rosa for Outstanding Law Enforcer.

Also cited was Chief Public Attorney Persida Rueda-Acosta, a columnist of The Manila Times.

The VACC supported President Duterte during the elections.