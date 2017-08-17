THE MEN EVENT

Jack Nicklaus & Savile Row

While fashion seemingly caters more to women, men don’t need to fret as Jack Nicklaus and Savile Row lend their tailoring expertise to creating handsome ready-to-wear collections.

Established in 1938, Savile Row offers a wide range of formal shirts, business suits and ties, as well as casual jackets, trousers, weekend shirts and chinos.

For the power executive who dominates the boardroom, Savile Row’s crisp, long-sleeved shirts with blue pinstripes lend an elegant edge and feel of luxury that’s great for the everyday.

From the bold to the more understated, Savile Row also has a range of pieces that delight men who are more fashion forward. Easily elevate wardrobe staples with complementing ties. Whether its stripes on stripes or contrasting colors, feel free to mix and match ties and shirts to create an elegant ensemble that makes a lasting impression.

For men with a competitive streak, Jack Nicklaus helps you perform on the greens.

Fitted for the pros, Jack Nicklaus’ lines of athletic shirts ensure that you keep cool­—and look cool—as you compete. While perfect to wear on the 18-holes, Jack Nicklaus also looks amazing as an everyday casual. A light, cool pick like the Polyester Spandex Coolplus Roadmap Strip in Bright White is a great piece to wear on those hot and humid days. Feel like a winner – both on and off the greens – with pieces designed for champions.

Shed off the stiffness of business with Jack Nicklaus’ more laidback designs. For the man who’s confident in his masculinity, Jack Nicklaus’ Double Mercerized Multicolor Rugby Stripe Polo with pink, blue, white and gray stripes becomes a fun pick for those daytime affairs and casual get-togethers.

Jack Nicklaus is available in Rustan’s Department Stores, SM Aura, SM Makati and Landmark Trinoma. Savile Row is available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza,

SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura and Landmark Trinoma.