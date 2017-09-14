THE MIDAS TOUCH

BVLGARI Goldea, The Roman Night

A harmony of contemporary notes, Goldea, The Roman Night evokes the ebullient energy of a starry evening. The nighttime fragrance, created by Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas, is joyful and unbridled, with a seductive, ultra-sensual core.

“I was captivated by the idea of a mysterious goddess of the night, in the eternal city of Rome. Hence, I created Goldea, The Roman Night fragrance in her image. Charismatic, fascinating and seductive, she unleashes her irresistible aura through a golden elixir of white flowers that exude their powerful scent at nightfall,” says Morillas.

At the heart of this deeply alluring fragrance is chypre, one of the most iconic signatures in perfumery. Taking inspiration from the individual ingredients, Morillas crafts the perfume into a modern, ultra-elegant fragrance. “This jewel of mesmerizing black is set with luscious mulberry, enhanced by captivating woody notes, and illuminated by the magnetism of jasmine and tuberose.” BVLGARI is proud to introduce this new chypre floral musk for the empowered, elegant woman.

In addition to reimagining a classic scent, BVLGARI reinvents the Goldea bottle, taking inspiration from the distinctive features of the emblematic vessel. Subtly playing with light, the translucent bottle embraces contrasts that reinforce its mysterious allure. The bottle boasts a sleek and slender silhouette, coated with scintillating black lacquer.

BVLGARI is located at Shangri-La Plaza and Greenbelt 4.