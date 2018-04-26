The ‘murder’ of Ate Lisa

When I was in high school, I knew a woman in our neighborhood fondly called by many as “Ate Lisa.” She was in her late 30s then, living a very simple life, taking care of her five children and her husband. She and her husband had a small carinderia that served good home-cooked meals. Just like any other mother at that time, she wanted to save and invest in her children’s college education and so she went out one day to attend a business opportunity seminar called “Prosperity.Com” (PCI).

Prosperity.com was quoted by the SEC as a company that “sold computer software and hosted websites without providing internet service.” To make a profit, PCI devised a scheme in which, for the price of $234.00 (subsequently increased to $294), a buyer could acquire from it an internet website of a 15-megabyte (MB) capacity. At the same time, by referring its down-line buyers to PCI, a first-time buyer could earn commissions, interest in real estate in the Philippines and in the United States, and insurance coverage worth PHP50,000.

To benefit from this scheme, a PCI buyer must enlist and sponsor at least two other buyers as his own down-lines. These second-tier buyers could, in turn, build up their own down-lines. For each pair of down-lines, the buyer-sponsor received a $92.00 commission. But referrals in a day by the buyer-sponsor should not exceed 16 since the commissions due from excess referrals inure to the benefit of PCI, not to the buyer-sponsor.

This was the early 2000s and the internet penetration in the Philippines was just 2 percent. So, there were lots of similar booming “business opportunities” that rode on the popularity of the then “next big thing” called “the internet.”

Ate Lisa was one of the many who believed in the next big thing but was unsure what it really was at the time, given its complexity to the common Filipino mind. All she knew and believed then was that there were business investment opportunities she could invest in and see her money grow in preparation for her kids’ college education.

So, she borrowed $234 from loan sharks and upon the advise of her uplines, she borrowed $648 more so she could finance a downline and have multiple business units on her account. In total, that’s about P40,000 – a big amount of money she could not really afford to pay off from her small carinderia earnings. Profit from the food business was coming in at only P4,000 a month – not even enough to pay for her children’s schooling and household expenses.

Months later, the SEC issued cease-and-desist orders to Prosperity.com and similar companies. Ate Lisa then suddenly lost her P40,000 investment and was left with a big debt to pay the loan sharks for the principal and accrued interest. The huge amount was something she could not really repay at the time. Consequently, she turned to other loan sharks to repay the loan plus interest. And the cycle went on. Needless to say, she and her husband went broke and bankrupt.

Sounds familiar, right? Just two weeks ago, the Philippine National Police arrested a couple who allegedly defrauded hundreds of people who invested at least P1 billion (or more than $19 million) into their Bitcoin investment scam. History repeats itself and we, Filipinos, never learn from it despite the availability of information at our fingertips. We easily get lured into such scams by the promise of a huge paycheck, fast returns and living the high life.

It’s not a cultural thing. It’s more of an educational thing. Even now, there are so many Ate Lisas among us, Filipinos, who do not know and understand the basics of financial planning. We need better financial education—a glaring fact for decades now that must be addressed by all sectors. This is so that Filipinos like Ate Lisa won’t end up getting murdered financially and emotionally by unscrupulous people.

The last time I saw Ate Lisa was when she was having lunch in her small, dilapidated house that stood at the edge of a creek in a squatter’s area. Obviously, she had not been able to get herself and her family out of poverty after that investment. She told me that was fine as her eldest son was about to graduate from college with a degree in Accountancy—and with Latin honors. I saw a beam of hope in her eyes and I got excited because of the prospect that she could finally be debt-free.

Little did I know that it would be the last time I’d see and talk to her; a day after that, she died of a heart attack.

Today, as a financial literacy advocate and a part of a company that empowers people to build healthier financial lives, I could have told her: “This is all for you, Mama.”

Jay Olos is is currently the group head of Finance for CompareAsia Group and a member of the Board of Directors of MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines’ leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans. You can email your comments to jay.olos@compareasiagroup.com.