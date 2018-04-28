The name is ‘Persian Gulf’

TO begin with, we would like to commend and appreciate your publication for its substantial information and its effective way of reporting for the benefit of its readers.

While we appreciate the freethinking approach of your esteemed paper, we find it necessary to bring to your attention [an item]in the news story entitled “PH-Kuwait” on page 2 of the April 24, 2018 issue of the Manila Times.

The undisputed historical and correct full name and term for the sea area between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Arabian Peninsula is “Persian Gulf” and neither Gulf nor any other names.

The term “Persian Gulf” is also backed up and advocated by the United Nations and international law.

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran