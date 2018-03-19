The new Audi RS 5 Coupé Bred on the racetrack

The Audi RS 5 Coupé delivers performance and poise that make heads turn and hearts race. In 2017, Audi claimed both the driver and manufacturer DTM championships with the Audi RS 5 DTM.

In the second generation of the Audi RS 5 Coupé, Audi Sport is presenting its first model to feature the latest RS design language. Massive air inlets with the honeycomb characterize the front end of the car. The single-frame radiator grille is much wider and flatter than in the base model. Additional air inlets and outlets are located next to the headlights and rear lights. The quattro muscles on the flanks emphasize the pronounced bulges over the wheel arches, which have been widened by 15 mm. The standard 20-inch wheels are available. With a length of 4,723 mm, the new RS 5 Coupé is 74 mm longer than the previous model, a significantly lower weight at 1,655 kilograms without a driver.

The 2.9-liter TFSI V6 bi-turbo engine offers sharp increases in power and efficiency as well as an incomparably full-bodied RS sound. It delivers 450 hp and its torque of 600 Newton meters is available across a broad engine speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. This top RS model sprints from 0 to 100 kph in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 280 kph. A personalized driving experience is also made possible with the Audi drive select.

Bathed in black, the interior is of an extremely high standard and sportily equipped. RS sport seats and the flat-bottomed RS multifunction sport leather steering wheel underscore the character of the high-performance Coupé in the interior as well. Special RS displays in the Audi virtual cockpit provide information on tire pressure, torque, and g-forces. A shift light prompts the driver to upshift upon reaching the rev limit.

The new Audi RS 5 Coupé will be available for viewing on March 16 to 18, 2018 at the North Court, Power Plant Mall. For more information, contact Audi Philippines at 7270381 to 85 or visit any Audi showroom in Alabang, Global City, Greenhills, and SM Seaside City Cebu.