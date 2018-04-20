The new queen is beauty and brawn

The Filipino sports community erupted into a joyous revelry as collegiate star athlete Michele Gumabao was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018.

Gumabao was starkly different from her rivals for she exuded both beauty and strength – the graceful curves of a woman and a forged physique of an athlete.

“That was really my goal, that was my challenge for myself because no one has done it before. I wanted to be the first ever sportswoman to win a crown in Binibini because I’m not only representing myself and my last name but also, of course, volleyball and the sports industry,” said Gumabao.

Prior to becoming a beauty queen, Gumabao, 25, has established herself as one of the best volleyball players in the country having won three UAAP championships with the La Salle Lady Spikers on top of bagging multiple MVP awards. She now holds the distinction of being the first Filipina athlete to have joined the Binibining Pilipinas and won.

“Being onstage is easier because there’s too much pressure on the court,” says Michele when asked to compare the pressure of competing in a pageant to playing volleyball. “Being onstage, you commit a mistake, that’s on you. But being on a team, you don’t only think about yourself, you think about six other teammates on the court, the six other teammates on the bench, your coaching staff, and all the fans in the background.”

Gumabao revealed that she mustered confidence during coronation night by recalling the La Salle-Ateneo finals in Season 74, wherein the Araneta Coliseum was filled with screaming volleyball fans.

Straddling the two fields did not come easy. Before joining the pageant, Gumabao felt pressure as she had signed with the Creamline Cool Smashers earlier this year. She repeatedly reassured her fans that volleyball is her priority, stressing she owes Creamline the best performance in the upcoming 2nd PVL Reinforced Conference.

But joining a pageant offered a different kind of challenge.

“I had the worst cramps ever. Both of my legs were super cramping up and I woke up at around 3 a.m. — ‘cause we were in heels for two straight days; rehearsing for coronation night, practicing our dance step, walking and practicing our choreography – around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m., I remember I was crying because I had super bad cramps and then my sister was there she was stretching my legs, and then sa sobrang pagod ko. I woke up at around 5 p.m. The coronation ended at around 1 a.m. tapos nag-winner circle pa kami so nakauwi na ako around 3:30 a.m.”

Gumabao clarified that joining Binibining Pilipinas was not an arbitrary adventurous decision but a part of her advocacy to develop young Filipinos into internationally competitive athletes. She believes the media attention she would receive as a beauty queen would greatly aid her advocacy. Citing the influence of her dad, actor and former lawmaker Dennis Roldan (real name Mitchell Gumabao), she said she was brought up to serve and would like to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“Everybody knows my advocacy is sharing volleyball to kids but the coaches I get are also young because they will also be the future coaches of this country and I want na mahasa sila (I want them honed) while they’re young. I wanted to stand up really for sports people in general, for everyone in sports because it’s two different worlds; and nobody has bridged the gap but you don’t know that pageantry is actually the same. It’s very similar. Ang nakakatuwa lang kasi you both have hard work, you’re both dedicated to your craft.”

Still daddy’s girl

Michele has never shied away from questions about her controversial father. It can be recalled that Roldan, along with two others, was found guilty of kidnapping a Filipino-Chinese boy in 2005.

Despite her father’s imprisonment at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, Michele maintained a very close relationship with her father, drawing inspiration from him and consulting him concerning important decisions.

Michele regrets not having the time to visit her father lately because of the tight schedule that comes being the newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas. However, she makes sure to communicate with him regularly and sends him gifts whenever her mother visits Roldan.

Rigors of athletic training

Gumabao follows a strict diet and a regimented lifestyle. She has no difficulties maintaining her workout routines comprised mainly of weight training and cardio even during the pre-pageant period. She added that her boyfriend, Aldo Panlilio, acts as her strength and conditioning coach, helping her create programs depending on her particular need at a given moment. She said that her fitness operation is on track for the 2nd PVL Reinforced Conference that will run from May to June, as well as the Miss Globe 2018 pageant in October.

As a member of Creamline Cool, Gumabao will be playing alongside other volleyball stars such as Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado and Melissa Gohing.

“It’s better because hindi na si Alyssa lang ang babantayan, that way she has more room to perform. That’s good for her so she can rest at times and not be too pressured,” Gumabao said.

She added that she wouldn’t have joined the pageant if she were with any other team. Gumabao described Creamline as a strong team that could stand on its own and win even without her.

Real beauty and inner strength

To Michele, everybody is born beautiful and what is inside is more important than what is outside. “Doon ko na-appreciate ‘yung isang tao and that’s when I can say that she’s beautiful, that’s what my parents taught me.”

Gumabao said that toughness means knowing yourself and being self-sufficient.

“In life wala ka talagang kakampi kundi sarili mo muna, so in order to be considered someone with beauty and brawn you just have to know your qualities, know yourself enough and just project that to everyone,” she concluded.