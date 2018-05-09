The next big trio of shows at The Big Dome

After a series of major sold-out shows at the Smart Araneta Coliseum—from Lany, the indie pop band that whipped 18,000 fans into frenzy two nights in a row in April; and local superstar Sarah Geronimo, whose pre-Las Vegas breakdown show at the Big Dome just became the biggest Filipino concert in the hallowed iconic venue—a trio of major music events are coming up next on Araneta Center’s iconic stage.

One June 1, expect the Big Dome to become a giant sing-along venue with perennial Filipino favorite Boyce Avenue’s return to the country. With guest Moira, who herself had recently sold out two nights at the neighboring Kia Theatre, a bevy of hits everyone knows and loves will comprise the show of the Florida-based Manzano brothers.

Alejandro (lead vocals, guitars, piano), Fabian (guitar, vocals), and Daniel (bass, percussions, vocals) started out their musical journey like many big stars today on the internet. In all, they have over 3 billion YouTube views with more than 10 million subscribers, as well as a passionate digital fan base of over 3 million on Facebook and half a million on Twitter, which gave them a major career outside the confines of their video cameras and beyond their uploads.

Meanwhile, marking their amazing 20th anniversary is the group of hitmakers Aegis. A definite career milestone for any local act, they are set to conquer the Big Dome on July 13. Dubbed “Aegis 20ble Dekada: Ang Soundtrack ng Buhay Mo,” fans can expect an evening of hugot feels and birit treats with songs that resonate with their lives. Think “Luha,” “Halik,” and “Basang-basa Sa Ulan,” among others.

Finally, the big three ends with the loudest bang as global superstar Mariah Carrey brings her famed Las Vegas production to the country on October 26.

Much talked about for months now, Carrey’s world tour will take her to Australia, Malaysia and China before hitting the Philippines.

With her extensive catalogue, avid fans can expect the diva deliver the major hits for another unforgettable show.

Other shows lined up at Smart Araneta Coliseum are Hillsong’s “United X: Young & Free” from June 14 to 16; and the World Tour of Halsey – the featured vocalist on The Chainsmokers’ smash hit “Closer” – on August 10.