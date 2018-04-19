The NFA kerfuffle

SOMETIMES it’s so hard to convince people that President Rodrigo Duterte is going to do exactly as he says. But it’s sad when even his own people apparently don’t consider him serious enough to do the follow- through.

This is my takeaway from the removal of Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. as chairman of the policy-making National ouster was inevitable, simply because there was no way Duterte could back away from the issue any longer.

Despite Duterte’s many and long pronouncements on the need for the importation of cheap rice to cover the shortfall in the stocks of the National Food Authority, people—especially people in Malacañang identified with Evasco—continued to paint the issue as a power play between the Cabinet Secretary and NFA Administrator Jason Aquino. And they picked the outsider Aquino to lose against the powerful, longtime friend and supposed relative of Duterte, Evasco.

I believed then and I believe now that Duterte never framed the issue of rice importation in such Machiavellian terms. To the president, who I first heard discuss the issue early last year, it was a problem that needed a quick solution that the Palace was in a perfect position to provide.

Cheap rice stocks for the poor in NFA warehouses were running low, so he ordered government-to-government importation. Some people, including a holdover Aquino undersecretary in Evasco’s office, tried to amend this oh-so-clear directive by converting the 250,000-ton importation requested by Duterte into a government-to-private sector deal. That meant private dealers would get to wet their beaks in the transaction, instead of the government just dealing with another state and the imported stocks arriving faster than if the Philippines dealt with private traders. Duterte fired her during a humiliating press conference.

Then early this year, Duterte asked about the importation, which still hadn’t been sealed. Again, the president was told by the council of Evasco that the deal was in the pipeline; the president, in an NFAC meeting that he presided over, said to get it done.

Then the council members did a strange thing: They started blaming Aquino for sabotaging the importation by selling off NFA’s rice stocks in large volumes too soon, thus causing the rice crisis.

Of course, Aquino had nothing to do with rice importation and would have in no way benefited from either a GTG or a GTP import scheme. Besides, I will insist that this is a case of officials trying to amend a clear and direct order by the president – and being punished after they were found out.

How difficult would it have been for Evasco and his council members, for instance, to just do what Duterte told them to do, which was to import rice to shore up NFA stocks? Why did they have to go through the rigmarole of finding local stocks that they knew did not exist, or at least were nonexistent in the mandated NFA buying price of P34 per kilo milled?

Now Evasco has been removed as head of the council, Aquino is still at NFA, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol is left with the job of fixing the unnecessary mess created. And if rice isn’t imported soon, the NFA will still have nothing to sell to the poorest five percent of the population or to stock up for natural calamities.

Note that even after meeting with local rice cooperatives, government officials were only able to convince farmers to sell at P39 per kilo, which is just going to cost more. Besides, at P39, the regular-milled variety being passed off as NFA rice is just one peso cheaper than the cheapest commercial variety available, so what’s the diff?

* * *

Some say the free-marketers in the Duterte Cabinet, including some of those belonging to the NFAC, don’t like the idea of rice subsidies, even the bare-bones ones being provided by the NFA. But I’d like to believe that Duterte is actually a believer in social safety nets, especially for the very poor, and will maintain or even expand what little subsidies government can provide.

One of the reasons, I think, for Duterte’s wide appeal is because of his demonstrable empathy and his very visible heart for the poor.

Besides, Duterte knows that rice is also a political issue. He cannot have become the accomplished politician (especially the accomplished local politician) that he is if he did not understand perfectly the issues surrounding the national staple.

Beyond Evasco and his allies in the NFAC, the kerfuffle in the council should remind the free-marketers in the Cabinet that Duterte will not sell out his poorest constituency. That is certainly non-negotiable, for him.

Looking beyond, it should be clear that even someone as purportedly close to Duterte as Evasco, a former Catholic priest, communist rebel and mayor of Maribojoc, Bohol, who is also said to be related by blood to the president, cannot rely simply on his sterling connections with the Chief Executive. Duterte may not know Aquino, a rebel soldier and former Army Scout Ranger, from Adam, but he still sided with him in that supposed spat with the powerful CabSec.

Duterte is really that rare bird who doesn’t care about anything except doing the right thing. This rice importation controversy, to my mind, conclusively proves that.