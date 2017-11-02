The noisy silencer

TO operate effectively, public officials should consider the public’s desires and concerns. Good communication skills can help public administrators engage with members of the public in debates and discussions, and the issues raised during these engagements can then be discussed with policymakers.

Advertisements

While the policymakers may not always act exactly as the public would like, the public can feel satisfied that policy decisions occur when information flows freely.

A good communicator takes the concepts developed by a public administrator and turns them into a reality. Good communication should be persuasive and powerful, not only imparting knowledge, but also turning the listener around to the speaker’s way of thinking.

As part of these operations, public administrators working in the government sector must communicate with members of the public to ensure citizens know about imminent dangers and the recommended courses of action.

For example, public administrators might use social media accounts, notify news outlets, and organize press conferences to inform citizens when they need to evacuate during an emergency or how to minimize the risk of contracting a serious illness during a public health crisis.

The reasons for mentioning this information is to highlight the challenges confronting a spokesman.

Good communication skills are crucial when dealing with the media to ensure a message is accurate, informative, and presented in the way that the public official represents intends.

Active media interaction, organizational support for communication, and adequate communication budget are associated with reporting more favorable coverage.

Everything that comes out of the mouth of a spokesman is deemed official. Public mind is not a playground or a laboratory.

In short, you really are the brand, and in some ways, this is moot. You cannot “hide” behind a character and talk as though you are another character in an abstract way. In the new media world, people really are looking at the loudspeaker as an amplification of the source. No way around it.

Mr. Harry Roque is probably a product of a mounting presidential distaste for critics as a major stumbling block to the genuine reform that he promised. The mayor from Davao wanted a genuine change across the country and a chorus of resentments are being propagated by his opponents through their allied media owners that are threatened with financial or franchise deprivation.

Mr. Roque’s marching orders might have been misinterpreted as a license to wipe out the predators lurking in every corner of our “shining democratic state” in this part of the world. Hurling hollow blocks may be a figure of speech to him but a good communicator is not about the chest beating of a “KingKong” on top of the Chrysler building professing his love to his adored lady.

Being an effective spokesman is not about the color of a tie or scarf one wears on television, but the ability to effectively connect with the audience, either through the media or in person.

No head of state in any part of the world is immune to criticism as we all know. Parrying them requires a delicate balance of wit and skill and viciousness is not one of them. And we all know what happened to King Kong.

* * *

While we honor the dead on All Saints Day, we hope that we do not miss honoring our loved ones who are still with us.

Aegis Juris fraternity: No hazing? So, what’s next? Atio Castillo committed suicide?

A cemetery is a quiet resting place for the dead. It only gets noisy once a year—when we the living, pay them a visit.

* * *

I honestly think that there is a connection between the movie “Ghost” and the BeeGee’s song “Staying Alive.” The Zombies disagreed and said “She’s Not There.”

* * *

The future’s new capital punishment: “reclusion perpetua” without a smartphone.

* * *

A few tips that I learned during my stint as a broadcast practitioner and a member of the presidential communication group many moons ago (and I yearn to learn more):

Build trust and credibility for the organization.

Remove the psychological barriers within the audience. Do not over- reassure.

Acknowledge uncertainty. Express that a process is in place to learn more.

Give anticipatory guidance.

Be regretful, not defensive.

Acknowledge people’s fears. Acknowledge the shared misery.

Know your organization’s policies about the release of information.

Do not answer questions that are not within the scope of your organizational responsibility.

Tell the truth. Be as up-front as possible.

In dealing with emotional or accusative individuals:

Do not show inappropriate hostility. Do not react with temper.

Concentrate on what the person is saying instead of thinking about what you will say next when it is your turn to respond.

Avoid interrupting, but set limits.

Do not overreact to emotional words. Remember, you are the professional.

Use open body language. Make eye contact when possible.

Use a slightly lower tone and volume of voice than the angry individual.

Look forward, not back. Acknowledge past mistakes.

Do not search for the single answer. One size may not fit all. Consider many possible solutions and do not view a negotiation as an either /or proposition.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.