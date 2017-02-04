Saturday, February 4, 2017
    The Other Sitter

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    Dark days will always be with us,…
    but they, too, will pass, like wind
    blowing through gloomy rooms:

    look at her fleetingly smile at you
    when you hold her to your chest,
    the dove-like cooing telling you

    how warm it is to curl into arms
    that will always be there to hold
    and enfold however cruel days

    become, however bereft of grace
    struggling to live becomes. Look
    at her gaze at you long enough

    to manage another smile before
    she looks away and closes her eyes
    to sleep feeling you will be there

    when she opens them again still
    singing her a lullaby, her smile
    never once leaving her tender face.

    It is when you are moved to get
    down on your knees and pray
    that, if this were your final day,

    you would still have her cuddled
    in your arms smiling at what you
    have begun to doubt is still there

    holding us all in his steady palms.

