The Other Sitter

Dark days will always be with us,…
but they, too, will pass, like wind
blowing through gloomy rooms:
look at her fleetingly smile at you
when you hold her to your chest,
the dove-like cooing telling you
how warm it is to curl into arms
that will always be there to hold
and enfold however cruel days
become, however bereft of grace
struggling to live becomes. Look
at her gaze at you long enough
to manage another smile before
she looks away and closes her eyes
to sleep feeling you will be there
when she opens them again still
singing her a lullaby, her smile
never once leaving her tender face.
It is when you are moved to get
down on your knees and pray
that, if this were your final day,
you would still have her cuddled
in your arms smiling at what you
have begun to doubt is still there
holding us all in his steady palms.