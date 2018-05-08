The P6.4-B shabu smuggling case: A travesty of justice

GALLONS of ink and a small forest of trees have been wasted on what is now known as the P6.4-billion shabu drug smuggling case. It caught the headlines for months. News reports, editorials, and op-eds were pumped out in big, diarrheal blasts. Then there were the legislative committee reports. Stacks and stacks of paperwork were produced from hours upon hours of tortuous, turgid and mind-numbingly tedious Senate and House inquiries. The House committee on dangerous drugs, issued 52 pages in August 2017. The House committee on ways and means churned out 82 pages in October 2017. In the same month, the Senate blue ribbon committee on accountability of public officers and investigations, after marathon hearings, came out with 105 pages. Properly scathing, admonishing and, at least in the latter instance, moralizing in the po-faced manner of a Sunday sermon, all these reports delivered official outrage and condemnation.

Officials agreed that the supply of drugs came from China. As one report cited, the main drug-trafficking route in Asia tracked through the provinces of Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Fujian, and Hong Kong, fanning outwards to Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. It was also asserted that Chinese nationals were mainly involved in the manufacture and distribution of drugs.

The P6.4-billion drug shipment originated from Xiamen. In a brief moment of clarity, Sen. Richard Gordon, who chaired the Senate blue ribbon committee, said: “The shabu problem begins with China and ends with China.” One of the more useful recommendations was the implementation of the Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters Treaty between China and the Philippines.

What actually occurred were flat denials from President Duterte who blamed Taiwan and Hong Kong criminal gangs.

Everyone agreed to condemn the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and denounce the “endemic and ingrained system” of corruption. The committee on dangerous drugs called for its abolition. The committee on ways and means acknowledged “the incompetence and corruption of not one but many bureau personnel” and called for an overhaul. The Senate blue ribbon committee noted how “even the President of the Philippines was shocked” at the extent to which the BoC had become a “partner in the drug trade.” It was revealed that in one year alone, July 2016 to July 2017, corrupt bureau officials pocketed P7.7 billion in grease money and the government lost P48.3 billion in revenue.

As yet, there has been no overhaul or abolition of the BoC.

The various committees concluded that gross inexcusable negligence, dereliction of duty and serious violations of the law had been committed all across the board. Nicanor E. Faeldon, head of the BoC, along with a number of other top-ranking bureau officials, including Milo Maestrecampo, director of import assessment, and Gerardo Gambala customs deputy commissioner, were judged to be bungling, incompetent, greedy and corrupt to the core. Faeldon, it was revealed, had brought together a merry gang of former military and Marine men who now served as his underlings and accomplices. These men, it was found, eased rather than hindered the entry of drugs into the country.

Dismissal, criminal investigation and trial were recommended for all concerned.

What happened next, however, can only be described as farcical. While Faeldon continues to face graft charges brought by the Office of the Ombudsman, since the end of December 2017, he has been quietly settling into his new post at the Office of Civil Defense, courtesy of the President. His friends were also taken care of. Maestrecampo and Gambala were offered new appointments at the Office for Transportation Security.

And what of the other key players? Mark Taguba, the fixer turned whistleblower, who was responsible for implicating everybody and blowing open this whole can of worms in the first place, was depicted as especially crooked. The Senate blue ribbon committee report memorably describes him as a “casket in a funeral,” the “quintessential corruptor,” the “fulcrum without which the entry lever of the illegal drugs would not have arisen,” and one of the many “vortices from the tide of corruption.” Investigation and arrest were recommended and his fate, it seemed, lay in prison.

But, thanks to some extraordinary idiocy by the prosecution, the charges against Taguba were dismissed by a court on May 3.

Of course, Taguba did not work alone. He depended on contacts to facilitate and mediate the deals. They were faceless people to whom he sent text messages. He knew them only as “Jack”, “Jojo” and “Noel,” and, most notoriously, “Tita Nanie,” a woman with particularly strong connections to Malacañang, he said. Identifying and arresting these shady characters was urged.

Were these fellow gamblers and wheelers-dealers unmasked? Did they get their comeuppance? Not a chance. What happened was…nothing. They have remained unidentified and un-found.

Then there were those whom Taguba alleged to be the big-time smugglers, the thugs he referred to as the ‘Davao Group.’ Taguba’s text messages to Tita Nanie referred to Nilo ‘Small’ Abellera, the Davao City councilor, and to President Duterte’s eldest son, Paolo, and his son-in-law, Mans Carpio. Despite a raft of incriminating evidence and, in the case of Paolo, a checkered history of killing and smuggling, the asinine recommendation was a “lifestyle check” on the Carpio and Duterte boys.

A “special fact-finding team” assembled by the Office of the Ombudsman pursued their case and, perhaps for a moment, there dangled a small hope that some truth might be uncovered.

Meanwhile, Paolo decided to lie low. He resigned from his position as Davao’s Vice Mayor at the end of last year, deleted his Facebook account and went on holiday. Resurfacing recently, he has become active again on social media and now spends his time composing vomitous posts that attack female journalists. He knows he is untouchable. On May 2, the Ombudsman’s team dismissed all allegations against Paolo and Carpio for “lack of basis.” As for ‘Small’ Abellera, he has disappeared.

This now leaves the assorted Chinese players, bagmen, and middlemen. Jail was recommended for Richard Tan aka Chen Ju Long, the man identified as the shipper and owner of the warehouse to which the drugs were transported and stored. But once again, thanks to sloppy prosecution work, charges against him were dismissed.

His bagman was Manny Li aka Li Guang Feng. Paolo had a couple of henchmen – Kenneth Dong the nightclub owner in Cebu, and Charlie Tan, a bar owner in Davao. These three—Li, Dong, and Tan—recently attempted to leave the country.

There is one more man worth mentioning. He is Fidel Anoche Dee. Drug sniffer dogs found him hiding behind a crate in the warehouse. He identified himself as the caretaker. He was arrested and currently sits in jail.

The investigative arms of the Philippine criminal justice system are the National Bureau of Investigation, NBI, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). It is their job to amass evidence that would eventually lead to arrest and court trials. Yet, in reading the committee reports, from which these details have been extracted, I am led to think that it is the politicians—senators and congressmen—in conducting house hearings, who seemed to have ended up doing most of the detective spade work.

In other words, why was it left to various bureaucratic House committees to ask the question: “Why wasn’t anyone caught or arrested, save for a patsy named Fidel Anoche Dee?”

rachelagreyes@gmail.com