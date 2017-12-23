The PBA then … and now

Can a wrong be corrected by another wrong? This question cropped up following Ricky Vargas’ assumption of the Philippine Basketball Association chairmanship as an offshoot of the brouhaha emanating from the issue involving the now resigned commissioner Chito Narvasa.

Not a few readers, league followers and even plain kibitzers had called our attention on the propriety of Ricky’s taking the place of Ramoncito Fernandez, who as member of the PBA Board of Governors representing NLEX should have succeeded Mikee Romero of Global Port, as chair of the country’s and Asia’s pioneering professional league under the rotation system of succession.

The right under rotation system of succession, according to them, belongs to the league member clubs and not to individual. It should, therefore, NLEX that should run the affairs of the PBA in its now 43rd season, not anyone else not even a guy like Mr. Vargas, who, although belonging to the MVP Group of Companies, which also owns NLEX, represents the Talk ‘N Text franchise in the board.

TnT had chaired the board just three years ago in the person of Patrick Gregorio, so why give the Katropa franchise another chance in that so short span of time, they asked. If Mr. Fernandez, who is being blamed for the recent fiasco that sent the PBA reeling for over a month, for one reason or another, cannot assume the chairmanship, somebody from NLEX should take his place.

They’re right. But you see, first, Boss Ricky is one of the very few in the pro-league organization, who possess the ability to straighten out things and save the PBA in times of crisis like this one. Unless, of course, MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) himself or RSA (Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corp.) take the lead. They’re both too busy though building their respective business empires to do that.

Second, and this, not a few had also probably noticed, the PBA, nowadays is being run on a compromise atmosphere. Nobody is taking charge really to make bold decisions. Unlike in its infant years when club owners themselves or their able lieutenants, like Emerson Coseteng, its founding president, of Mariwasa, Danny Floro of Crispa, Pablo Carlos, representing Toyota, Doming Itchon, representing Don Manolo Elizalde of Elizade Group, Walter Euyang of Universal Textiles, Ignacio Gotao of Consolidated Foods Corp., Dondo Lim of Conception Industries, Leonard Guinto of San Miguel and Enrico Vilalflor of Seven-Up were on hand in directing the traffic of managing the affairs.

|

In those times, the commissioner was given the free hand in the day-to-day operations executing and administering the policies promulgated by the board. The commissioner was, for instance entrusted with the promulgation of rule and regulations for pro basketball with the end in view of creating conditions for fair pay, equal, competition, skills and talent development, among others.

And some other conditions that seemed to have been forgotten these days when teams are driven more by greed to win more championships a all expense and with no regards to fair play.

Then, the primary objectives, as in the worlds of founding commissioner Leo Prieto, was to give Filipino players who did nod excel in schools the chance to enjoy a profession doing things they love most, playing basketball, with reasonable compensations and to provide fans a greater enjoyment and appreciation.

Meaning to ensure the upliftment for better opportunity in life of local basketball players by providing a system of rewards and incentives based upon their ability to play skillfully in the spirit of sportsmanship.