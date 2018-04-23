The petroyuan is coming

As oil can now be traded with RMB-denominated contracts, the petrodollar monopoly is about to eclipse.

TODAY, the US dollar and the euro still dominate more than 85 percent of international payments, followed by the English pound, Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, Canadian dollar and Chinese yuan (1 percent).

However, in late March, renminbi-denominated oil contracts began trading in the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), for the first time. That will foster the rise of petroyuan, which could cause a dramatic shift in global asset allocations as institutional investors begin to diversify into China’s onshore bond markets.

Rise and eclipse of petrodollar

After World War 2, the US dollar was the predominant world currency and America fueled almost half of the world economy. Today, the US dollar accounts for barely 40 percent of international payments while the share of the US in the world economy is less than half of what it was in 1945. So why does the US still benefit from this “exorbitant privilege”? That has more to do with petrodollar.

After the 1945 Yalta Conference, which effectively divided Europe, the ailing US President Franklin D. Roosevelt met with Saudi Arabia’s King Ibn Saud. The two agreed to a secret deal, which required Washington to provide Saudi Arabia military security in exchange for secure access to supplies of oil.

Despite periodic pressures, the pact survived until the 1971 “Nixon Shock.” As the dire US economic prospects led President Nixon to unilaterally cancel the direct international convertibility of the US dollar to gold, the postwar Bretton Woods system of international financial exchange was replaced by a regime based on freely floating fiat currencies. The US dollar was decoupled from gold.

To deter the marginalization of the US dollar, Nixon negotiated another deal, which ensured that Saudi Arabia would denominate all future oil sales in dollars, in exchange for US arms and protection. Led by Riyadh, other OPEC countries agreed to similar deals and global demand for US petrodollars soared.

The US-Saudi strategic partnership weathered another four decades of multiple regional wars. To seal the old alliance, President Trump signed a historic $110 billion arms deal with King Salman. Yet, the US dollar’s coverage is slipping because the structural conditions that supported its dominance have been softening since 1971.

OBOR drives the rise of petroyuan

The internationalization of the Chinese renminbi accelerated significantly in 2016 when RMB joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) international reserve currency basket. Last October, China established a payment-versus-payment system for transactions involving Chinese yuan and Russian ruble. The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) hopes to launch similar systems with other currencies based on China’s huge multi-decade, multi-trillion One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

As the OBOR expands links between major economies in Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America, member countries are candidates for RMB-denominated payments.

Recently, China has become the largest global oil consumer (Figure 1). Major oil exporters, such as Russia, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, have either already agreed to price their sales to China in RMB, or are considering it. Major commodity exporters, such as Indonesia, have joined in non-dollar trades. And if Saudi Arabia adopts the yuan for some of its oil exports, that could unleash a broader shift.

US geopolitics is escalating these trends. When the White House suspended US aid to Pakistan, Islamabad announced that Chinese yuan can be used for bilateral trade and investment, which will support the China-Pakistan $57 billion economic corridor.

The future is on China’s side. By 2040, Chinese annual demand is expected to grow more than 30 percent, whereas the US is likely to reduce its reliance on oil imports as it hopes to develop domestic shale oil capacity.

Impending shift

As an increasing share of China’s oil imports will be priced in RMB, that will result in large RMB reserves in oil-exporting countries, which will be spent on Chinese exports, or recycled into China’s financial markets.

In the shortterm, the Chinese system is unlikely to change the way oil is traded globally. Even with exchange convertibility, international investors and resource traders must have confidence in Shanghai as a trading hub.

In 2014-2017, global institutional investors already tripled their China holdings of onshore bonds. In a year or two, as China’s onshore bond markets are likely to be included in global bond indices, a major reallocation of capital will flow into China’s onshore bond markets.

In secular terms, the petroyuan will mean a paradigm shift in global asset allocations to China’s financial markets, as long as China will continue to remove or significantly reduce capital controls for RMB-priced oil trading.

Dr. Dan Steinbock is an internationally recognized strategist of the multipolar world.and the founder of Difference Group. He has served at the India, China and America Institute (USA) , the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (China) and the EU Center (Singapore). For more, see https://www.differencegroup.net/