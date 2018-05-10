The Philippines has lowest ecological footprint in Asean

A few days ago, I had the opportunity to be one among the hundred who attended the launch of the National Footprint Accounts 2018 Edition of the Global Footprint Network.

The Global Footprint Network

The Global Footprint Network, an international research organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, addresses the biggest challenges of the 21st century: climate change and natural resource constraints. Carbon emissions are the fastest growing factor of over consumption, while the carbon footprint of humanity now makes up to 60 percent of humanity’s demand on nature. Our Ecological Footprint is the only sustainability tool that addresses these interrelated challenges in a single, scalable metric.

The National Footprint Accounts

According to the Global Footprint Network, the National Footprint Accounts is the foundation of their work which they update every year based on the latest available data. It measures that ecological resource use and the resource capacity of all countries from 1961 to the present. More than a dozen countries and countless government leaders and environmental organizations around the world have used this data to influence and develop sustainability policy. The Philippines, whether you are in the government, business, or civil society movement, should start looking at this platform as a guidance in developing your sustainability framework.

The Earth Overshoot Day (EOD)

The Global Footprint Network is also the first to introduce the method of calculating ecological debt. The Earth Overshoot Day (EOD) previously known as Ecological Debt Day (EDD) is the date on which humanity’s resource consumption for the year exceeds Earth’s capacity to regenerate those resources that year. In 1970, when the world first entered ecological deficit spending or ecological debt when the critical threshold had been crossed, the Earth Overshoot Day has been marked on December 23. However, in 2017, humankind have used the annual natural resources on the 2nd of August which is more than four months earlier.

Furthermore, humanity is currently using resources 1.7 times faster than ecosystems can regenerate i.e. globally we are using 1.7 planets and we only have one. The costs of this global ecological excessive spending become more and more obvious all over the world, in the form of shrinking forests, species loss, drought, water scarcity, soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, and carbon dioxide accumulation in the atmosphere.

All the countries in the Southeast Asian region, except Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, are living above their natural capacity. This has been demonstrated by using the environmental data, measured in global hectares (gha). It is a unit that measures human demand on nature (ecological footprint) and the ability of the Earth to meet our requirements (bio capacity).

Ecological Footprint and Bio capacity

The ecological footprint, though a simple metric and uniquely comprehensive, is not only does it measure humanity’s demand on our planet’s ecosystems, but it is also key to understanding the inter-related pressures of climate change on the natural ecosystems on which humanity depends.

We believe that the time has never been more apt for ecological footprint accounting to be embraced and applied as an effective part of our country’s sustainability policy framework. It provides an invaluable tool to measure and track the impact of our efforts to remediate climate change, both in terms of the pressure we put on nature and of the capability of the planet to provide for these demands.

The reason is that the methodology behind the ecological footprint is the only one that links carbon emissions to all other competing human demands on nature. How so? Because it answers a central question: How much nature do we have, and how much do we use? Life, including human life, competes for biologically productive areas. In fact, all productive areas for which various human demands compete can be added up.

This is what the ecological footprint does. It measures the biologically productive area needed to provide for everything that people demand from nature: fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, wood, cotton, and other fibers, as well as absorption of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning and space for buildings and roads.

Bio capacity, on the other hand, is the productive area that can regenerate all those goods and services which people demand from nature. Comparing bio capacity to the ecological footprint then allows us to assess how (un)sustainable our economy is. Since area productivity varies around the world, it is measured in a standardized unit called “global hectares,” productivity- adjusted hectares. This makes areas globally comparable. For instance, if a hectare produces only x% of the world average, it is counted as x% of a global hectare. Through this accounting, all demands on nature (although not all environmental problems) can be compared. The same is true on the bio capacity side where the regenerative capacity of the land of any country or region can be compared against another.

Among Southeast Asian nations, based on the latest data available, the good news is that the Philippines have the lowest ecological footprint (1.1 gha). Singapore stands out as the country with the highest ecological footprint (5.86 gha), followed by Brunei Darussalam (5.55 gha), Malaysia (4.42 gha), Thailand (2.49 gha), Myanmar (1.88 gha), Laos (1.78 gha), Viet Nam (1.73 gha), Indonesia (1.61 gha), and Cambodia (1.32 gha).

Although doubled from 0.3 planet in the 1960s, the latest data showed that the Philippines is using resources of 0.7 planet. Ever since, the country have not entered the ecological debt.

The date of the Earth Overshoot Day in 2018 will be announce during the World Environment Day in June.