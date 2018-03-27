The Philippines in a changing world order

BOTH the Duterte administration and the political opposition should study astutely three recent developments in US foreign policy and international affairs, in order to skillfully adapt their policy and thinking to what is happening in international life today. These developments are:

1. The renewal of the United States’ threat to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during the council’s March session in Geneva.

2. US President Donald Trump’s decision to name former UN ambassador John Bolton as his new National Security Adviser, in tandem with his new Secretary of State, former CIA director Mike Pompeo.

3. The published statement by Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations that the Liberal World Order is under threat from its principal architect—the United States.

These are major developments, and they involve some of the most important and sensitive organizations in the world. The Philippine government cannot map its foreign policy or steer its foreign relations without heed or understanding of these developments.

Equally, the opposition must ask itself whether its strategy of crucifying President Duterte wholly on the cross of human rights is the most sensible policy to adopt.

Haley blasts UNHRC

Nine months ago, US Ambassador Nikki Haley stormed the United Nations’ top human rights body (the UNHRC), demanding an end to what she said was its bias against Israel and raising the prospect of a US pullout.

On Friday, March23, the 47-member council ended its first and longest session of the year by adopting five resolutions critical of Israel’s behavior toward the Palestinians or throwing support behind the latter’s long, fruitless cause for statehood.

Another two “country-specific” resolutions focused on Syria, where hundreds of thousands have died in a seven-year civil war. South Sudan, Myanmar, Iran and North Korea garnered one resolution each.

Haley railed Friday that the Geneva-based Human Rights Council every March sets aside only two sessions to debate rights violations and abuses—one for Israel and one for the rest of the world.

“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran and Syria, it is the council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name,” she said.

Haley said it was time for “the countries who know better to demand changes,” saying many agree the council’s agenda “is grossly biased against Israel, but too few are willing to fight it.”

“When that happens, as it did today, the council fails to fulfill its duty to uphold human rights around the world,” she said.

Haley said the Trump administration was continuing to evaluate its membership in the Human Rights Council.

“Our patience is not unlimited,” she said. “Today’s actions make clear that the organization lacks the credibility needed to be a true advocate for human rights.”

Bolton as national security adviser

President Trump’s decision on March 22 to replace his national security adviser, Gen. H.R. McMaster, with Ambassador Bolton seeks to solidify his international and national security gains over the last 14 months. Together with his appointment of Pompeo as secretary of state, it provides Trump a strong platform for his “America First” foreign policy.

How important the post of national security adviser is was brought home to me by a book which I have been reading lately: Running the World by David Rothkopf (Public Affairs, New York, 2005), which relates the inside story of the National Security Council and the architects of American power. The council views itself as “the most powerful committee in the history of the world.”

Bolton is no shrinking violet. He will be an outspoken adviser to the president, one who sees America’s interests as paramount, and who understands that Donald Trump is “a different kind of president.”

Trump’s “Make America Great Again” platform is his effective rallying cry after Obama’s institutionalization of an “America last” stance. Over the past year, thanks to the results-oriented drive of President Trump, MAGA has been filled with tangible content in a range of achievement, spanning the stupendous economic turnaround already achieved to the crushing of the “caliphate” of IS in Iraq and Syria.

“America First” could be the doctrine of the Trump era and beyond.

Liberal world order under threat

Dr. Richard Haass is the president of the Council on Foreign Rela tions, an independent, nonpartisan membership organization dedicated to help people better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States.

In an article published on March 21, 2018, entitled “Liberal world order, RIP,” Haas contends that the liberal world order is under threat from its principal architect: the United States. This is his key assessment of Donald Trump’s presidency and its impact on international affairs.

He wrote: “The United States, working closely with the United Kingdom and others, established the liberal world order in the wake of World War 2. The goal was to ensure that the conditions that had led to two world wars in 30 years would never again arise.

“To that end, the democratic countries set out to create an international system that was liberal in the sense that it was to be based on the rule of law and respect for countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Human rights were to be protected. All this was to be applied to the entire planet; at the same time, participation was open to all and voluntary. Institutions were built to promote peace (the United Nations), economic development (the World Bank) and trade and investment (the International Monetary Fund and what years later became the World Trade Organization).

“All this and more was backed by the economic and military might of the US, a network of alliances across Europe and Asia, and nuclear weapons, which served to deter aggression. The liberal world order was thus based not just on ideals embraced by democracies, but also on hard power.

“The liberal world order appeared to be more robust than ever with the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union. But today, a quarter-century later, its future is in doubt. Indeed, its three components—liberalism, universality, and the preservation of order itself—are being challenged as never before in its 70-year history.

“Liberalism is in retreat. Democracies are feeling the effects of growing populism…

“It is increasingly difficult to speak of the world as if it were whole. At the same time, great power rivalry is returning….

“There are several reasons why all this is happening, and why now…. The weakening of the liberal world order is due, more than anything else, to the changed attitude of the US under President Trump…. It has raised questions about its commitment to NATO and other alliance relationships. And it rarely speaks about democracy or human rights. ‘America First’ and the liberal world order seem incompatible.

“America’s decision to abandon the role it has played for more than seven decades thus marks a turning point. The liberal world order cannot survive on its own, because others lack either the interest or the means to sustain it. The result will be a world that is less free, less prosperous, and less peaceful, for Americans and others alike.”

This is the world as we find it today. The Philippines must navigate its way in this world, wittingly, not unwittingly, with eyes open and firmly fixed on the national interest.

