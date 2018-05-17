The Philippines is 5th in Global Climate Risk Index Report

In the last Monday of April, a city in Pakistan with a population of 1.1 million recorded the highest temperature. According to the Pakistani newspaper The Dawn, the city of Nawabshah, especially in the Shaheed Benazirahad district, the temperature hit 50.2 degrees Celsius that caused a dozen of people to faint from heatstroke.

French meteorologist Etienne Kapikian claimed that it was the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of April not only in Pakistan but across Asia. In fact, it is the second straight month that the same city broke the extreme heat having hit 45.5 degrees Celsius in March, Pakistan’s highest ever for that month.

Our Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded a heat index of 48.2 degrees Celsius in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, last April 26. Different from temperature, heat index refers to the actual feel of temperature that factors both the high air temperature and the relative humidity. Heat indeces between 41 degrees Celsius to 54 degrees Celsius are considered “dangerous” that means heat cramps and exhaustion are possible and with its continued activity, a heat stroke is highly probable especially to the young and old.

Not like any other environmental problem

Climate change is not like any other environmental problem. Its impacts are global in scale, affecting all nations and people, especially the poor and vulnerable communities, with potentially devastating consequences. This human-induced climate change have worsened the risk of extreme weather events like storms, floods, extreme precipitation, droughts, and heat waves, including wildfires.

The frequency of heat waves have been seen in large parts of Asia and Australia while a number of heavy precipitation events have increased in North America and Europe. In the last decade, the Philippines have experienced extreme weather events like Typhoon Ondoy (international name Ketsana) in Manila in September 2009, Tropical Storm Sendong (Washi) in Northern Mindanao in December 2011, and Typhoon Pablo (Bopha) in Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley in December 2012. No one would ever forget Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), the strongest typhoon ever to hit the planet in November 2013, which until today, the people affected are still recovering from its onslaught. All these four extreme weather events delivered over 9,000 dead bodies, affected almost seven million Filipinos, and caused total damage of over P160 billion in infrastructure and properties.

The latest Global Climate Risk Index Report 2018, developed by the German think tank German Watch that covers 182 countries worldwide, has ranked the Philippines as the 5th most affected country covering the 20-year period from 1997-2016. Topping the list as the most affected countries were Honduras, Haiti, Myanmar, and Nicaragua. To complete the Top 10, following the Philippines were Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand, and Dominican Republic.

Six of the Top 10 most affected countries—Myanmar, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Thailand—are all located in Asia. In relative terms, poorer developing countries are hit much harder. Nine out of the ten were from the developing countries that belong to low-income or lower-middle income groups while only Thailand was classified as the upper middle income country.

The Global Climate Risk Index analyzes the quantifiable impacts of extreme weather events both in terms of fatalities as well as economic losses that occurred based on the data from the Munich RE NatCatSERVICE. The index examines both the absolute and relative impacts to create an average ranking of countries. The report encourages its use as a warning sign that these countries are at risk either of frequent events or rare but extraordinary catastrophes.

Based on the report, over a 20-year period, the Philippines had a total of 289 events, the most among all countries in the Top 10, an annual death average of average 860 people, and total losses of over P140 billion.

According to Pagasa, the Philippines is prone to tropical cyclones due to its geographical location that generally produced heavy rains flooding of large areas and also strong winds that results in heavy casualties to human lives and destruction to crops and properties. On average, the country is visited by 20 tropical cyclones annually.

Between 2006-2016, 65 percent of the tropical cyclones that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility made landfall in the country. About 10 were particularly deadly and destructive in terms of casualties and cost of damages.

In one of the press conferences last month of Patricia Espinosa, the secretary general of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), she said, “We are witnessing the severe impacts of climate change throughout the world. Every credible scientific source is telling us that these impacts will only get worse if we do not address climate change, and it also tells us that our window of time for addressing it is closing very soon. We need to dramatically increase our ambitions.”