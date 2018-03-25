The Philippines’ new economic hotspot takes flight

LATE last year, the Philippine arm of carrier Air Asia launched a new set of routes with Clark as its hub. Now serving Iloilo, Tacloban and Puerto Princesa, apart from Davao, Caticlan, and Kalibo, the airline is one of the 12 already using the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport (DMIA)—including local players Air Swift, Cebgo, Cebu Pacific, and Philippine Airlines; and foreign flag-carriers Asiana Airlines, Cathay Dragon, Emirates, Jetstar, Jin Air, Qatar Airways, and Scoot. An average of 65 flights currently take off and land at DMIA every day.

In January of this year, a portion of the first phase of the 200-hectare National Government Administrative Center (NGAC) broke ground. Called Phase 1A, the portion will comprise the development of a 40-hectare property which will house a back-up office for various government agencies to ensure continued operations and delivery of services in the event of calamities or disasters. The Phase will also include the construction of a world-class sports complex, with a 20,000-seat stadium and an aquatic center for 2000, which will be ready for the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, has been described as being inspired by Malaysia’s Putrajaya government center. Malaysia-headquartered AlloyMTD Group was awarded the contract for the NGAC.

Just this month, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the government-owned corporation mandated to transform former military installations and properties into centers of economic growth in partnership with the private sector, pitched Clark as “next big investment in Asia”—an aerotropolis, a city built around an airport, and offering the requisite information and communications technology facilities, power and water supply, and waste management; apart from generous investment incentives, such as the waiving of local and national taxes, and the provision for 100 percent foreign equity on most industries; and a highly qualified talent pool.

Clark the aerotropolis is a key component of the government’s aggressive infrastructure push, designed to bring development to more parts of the archipelago.

An airport with aviation schools on its wings

Clark’s international airport already broke ground on a new terminal last December. Once completed, it is seen to serve some eight million passengers a year—a dramatic departure from its current count of 1.5 million annually. Phase 1 of the project is slated to be completed by mid-2020.

Two thirds of its present passenger count comprise international travelers. That number is expected to rise, given that Clark is only two hours away from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; four, from Malaysia and Singapore; five, from Thailand and South Korea; and twelve, from the UAE and Qatar.

Beyond ferrying flyers, Clark is also a training ground for future pilots. Flight schools Alpha Aviation Group, Omni Aviation, and Philippine Academy for Aviation Training all operate in the Clark Freeport, an area that was formerly the site of a United States air base.

Clark also draws hot air balloon enthusiasts with an annual festival.

A road and railroads to progress

Central Luzon is increasingly being looked to, to decongest Metro Manila. With the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTex) and the upcoming Subic-Clark Railway, there now literally are ways to do just that.

The 94-kilometer SCTex shortens travel time between former US bases turned Philippine freeports Subic Bay and Clark to forty minutes.

The Subic-Clark Cargo Railway will also prove instrumental in transforming Central Luzon into a new growth center, connecting the Subic Bay and Clark freeports with other major economic hubs in the region.

Meanwhile, the 106-kilometer Manila-Clark Railway will connect Tutuban, a major commercial and trade district in Manila, to the New Clark City and Clark’s international airport. It is expected to transport up to 350,000 passengers a day.

A new city

Targeted to be built by 2022, the New Clark City (NCC) is a 9,450-hectare city located inside the Clark Special Economic Zone. The BCDA has tapped Singaporean urban developer Surbana Jurong, and Japan’s Overseas Infrastructure Investment for Transport and Urban Development (JOIN) as partners in building this new city from the ground up.

Surbana Jurong will assist BCDA in developing an overall sustainable management framework for NCC, and will assist developers in sticking to the plan.

For its part, JOIN will lead the contruction of the Manila-Clark Railway, an ambitious project seen as one of Japan’s largest in the country. The line promises to cut down travel time from Manila to Clark to just one hour, opening up possibilities even for Manila residents open to seeking new work opportunities in Clark.

Promoted as the first smart, green, and disaster-resilient city in the Philippines, NCC will have five major districts: a Government District; a Central Business District; an Academic District; an Agri-Forestry Research and Development; and a Wellness, Recreation, and Eco-Tourism District. NCC is expected to be home to 1.2 million residents and is eyed to generate an estimated one million jobs.

The unfolding realization of the promise of Clark has begun to attract investors, here and abroad. It is a clear indication that the renaissance of the erstwhile airbase is taking flight.