The Philippines towards sustainable tourism

“IN planning and architecture, it should always be people first, then planet Earth, economy, culture, history, heritage, interfaith, and spirituality.”

Endowed with rich natural resources, the Philippines can promote more nature-based tourism. Tourism brings in tremendous benefits in terms of economic stability, especially for small islands and provinces. With the Philippines being an archipelago, many of our islands rely on tourism for livelihood. These small islands have limited possibilities for other economic activities apart from tourism. But tourism also brings negative impacts on the environment and cultural preservation.

In developing such islands, short-term economic benefits should be weighed against long-term environmental and cultural effects, among others. Boracay island is a perfect example. Despite Boracay’s huge contribution to the Philippines’ tourism industry and GDP growth, the uncontrolled tourism developments there created imbalance in the region and damage to the environment.

Looking at sustainable tourism (Briguglio Archer, et al.), there are various disciplines that are involved and have their own perspective on how to define “sustainability” for tourism, such as economics, anthropology, environmental studies, sociology, architecture, etc. From an economic point of view, tourism is highly favorable because it brings in employment, income, and foreign exchange. However, this point of view disregards socio-cultural, environmental, and architectural impacts. In terms of land use, uncontrolled tourism brings in overcrowding, overdevelopment, and pollution. For islands that rely heavily on tourism, their economy can be referred to as TouRAB. This term is derived from the acronym MIRAB coined in the 1980s by Bertram and Watters, which describes economies that greatly depend on migration, remittances, aid, and bureaucracy. Seeing as how future tourism trends are directed towards tourism destinations that have untouched pristine, natural, cultural, and architectural experiences, there is a need to preserve and enhance the current environment and promote sustainable tourism. It should always be kept in mind that tourism should not be the end goal. Medical assistance, education, communication services, and public safety, among other sectors, must be considered as well to create a holistic development.

The World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report in 2017 listed down the performance of countries in terms of the following indexes—safety and security, health and hygiene, ICT readiness, natural resources, business environments, environmental sustainability, tourist service infrastructure among others. It says that while the Philippines is performing well on pricing, the environmental sustainability, cultural resources and business travel, safety and security, and ground and port infrastructure aspects scored low in the ranking.

Moreover, climate change should be a consideration, especially for tourist islands. The greenhouse effect involves the rise of sea levels which lead to land loss. Tourist islands being heavily dependent on its natural beaches, climate change has adverse effects on the beaches and tourism infrastructure. There should be strict implementation of the coastal setback; international standards imply a 50-meter setback. In the long run, should similar tourism islands in Philippines develop without interventions, not only will nature-based tourism decline, but the country’s natural resources may be endangered. It is like we are “killing the golden goose that lays the golden egg” like Boracay.

Bermuda, a tourism case study

Given Bermuda’s size, topography, ambience and climate which likely resemble the Caribbean, the island was very much suited for tourism. And with the construction of an airport and the expansion of cruise ship tourism, Bermuda’s tourism increased by 10 times. However, upon reaching its peak in the 1980s with about half a million tourist arrivals, it suddenly dropped to a hundred thousand visitors in 1992. The drastic decrease in tourist arrivals caused closures of major resorts, which in turn led to decrease in hotel jobs. Through undergoing intensive development, providing adequate and holistic tourist, and strategizing for longer average stays, Bermuda was able to recover its tourism industry. This is an example of sacrificing short-term financial benefits for a long-term and sustainable tourism development.

The Philippines is rich in natural resources, number one in marine biodiversity; with the fourth longest coastline in the world; number five in natural flora and fauna, and in all other mineral resources. We Filipinos should exert more effort in preserving and enhancing our natural environment and resources, especially Boracay and other endangered islands.